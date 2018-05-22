Reiter & Walsh ABC Law Centers Donates Over $20,000 to Support Various Disability Research & Support Programs at the University of Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The key to reducing the impact of disability for future generations is supporting individuals who are making a difference. Jesse Reiter, owner of Reiter & Walsh ABC Law Centers, has donated over $20,000 to be divided equally across six unique programs at Michigan Medicine in an effort to aid those making strides in disability treatment, care, and research. The programs include The Harbaugh Fund, The Child & Family Life Program, The Ataxia Research Fund, The Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Annual Fund, the Reach Out and Read program, and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) research conducted by Dr. John Barks.

"Kids with disabilities need all of our help. I can't think of a better way to support children with health needs than to give to the outstanding programs housed within Michigan Medicine," remarked Jesse Reiter.

The Harbaugh Fund provides VR boxes to children at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, which can be used with various smartphone apps to give children an 'escape' from the stressors of the hospital environment.

The Ataxia Research Fund provides Michigan Medicine with the means to research treatment strategies for ataxia disorders that are currently largely untreatable. Meanwhile, the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Fund supports the physical medicine and rehabilitation department.

Dr. John Barks has dedicated his life to the study of neonatal neurology. Barks continues to research HIE and the impact of various factors on neonatal brain injury. His work will lead the way in medical treatment and care of neonatal brain injuries.

Reiter & Walsh ABC Law Centers is thrilled to aid these programs and their advancement. The firm will continue to support the University of Michigan's medical school and their commitment to disability care, treatment, and research for years to come.

About Reiter & Walsh, ABC Law Centers: Reiter & Walsh ABC Law Centers is a nationally renowned birth injury law firm based out of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Since the firm's inception in 1997, Jesse Reiter and the rest of the ABC Law Centers legal team have fought to protect the rights of children who have been injured at birth. Outside of the courtroom, the ABC Law Centers team promotes safer medical practices and advancements in disability treatment.

