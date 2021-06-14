Reiter & Walsh (ABC Law Centers) Obtains Birth Injury Settlement

"The key to our successful early resolution begins with a thorough work up," said Jesse Reiter, firm owner and founder of Reiter & Walsh. The process relies on a collaborative approach including medical records, supporting literature, an in-house nursing analysis, and retention of extremely well-qualified experts. "Teamwork is essential to every case we handle," Reiter added.

InFocus Research Group also contributes to successful results. "We handle very complex cases that must be simplified," Reiter said. "With InFocus, we have done countless focus groups over the last 20 years in order to simplify cases, narrow issues and discover the issues that jurors 'cannot get over.'" Focus groups also help the team assess defenses and see how the jurors view damages for very complex obstetrical medical malpractice cases.

Focus groups have also helped the firm assess defenses and see how the jurors view damages, especially where some aspects are not certain or fully known yet because of the child's age. They are particularly helpful in analyzing how jurors construct damage awards and identifying aspects where damage awards can and cannot be expanded.

ABC Law Centers is a national birth injury firm based in Michigan and established in 1997. Its attorneys focus exclusively on birth injury cases. More information about the firm and birth injury cases can be found at abclawcenters.com .

