Reiter™ Dairy is Rallying Its Communities to Win Milk Money for Local High School Athletic Departments

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-farmer owned Reiter Dairy today announced the launch of its first-ever FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion that will award up to $10,000 to local high school athletic departments in Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind.

With the pandemic further tightening school athletic budgets across the country, FUEL THEIR DRIVE will give Reiter shoppers a chance to help local high schools win a portion of $1MM that will be awarded to high school athletic programs nationwide while also supporting their hometown athletes.

Reiter will award 22 grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 to high schools in the communities it serves, including Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. Dollars can be used to update a sports field, revamp the school gym, purchase much-needed athletic equipment, or whatever the athletic department's greatest need is. The best part? All shoppers have to do is buy Reiter milk, available locally at Meijer, Target and other retailers near you. Community members and high schoolers can also engage in local-market social media challenges for a chance for high schools to win additional dollars.

"Community is at the core of who we are and supporting those communities is deep-rooted in our bones," said Bill Riley, general manager at Reiter. "Our commitment to communities goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy. At Reiter, we believe it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can. We hope this promotion will help fuel success for our area high schools and local athletes."

FUEL THEIR DRIVE is grounded in the idea that milk can power school athletes like no other beverage – with high quality protein for strong muscles, fluids to rehydrate; and the nutrients athletes need such as calcium, Vitamin D and phosphorus.

Winning the Milk Money is Easy!

Reiter shoppers can win up to $10,000 for their schools starting August 30 through October 15. It's easy to participate.

- Buy Reiter milk

- Snap a photo of your receipt

- Upload at https://fueltheirdrive.com/reiter

- Vote for your high school

Schools with the most votes will win $10K and some winners will be chosen at random for $2K so shoppers are encouraged to purchase and upload often. Visit the store locator at https://fueltheirdrive.com/reiter to find specific local retailers that sell Reiter milk.

Community members and high schoolers have an additional chance to win $1,000 for their school by:

- SHOWING and SHARING their school pride on social media by participating in a school spirit challenge. Post pics or videos on Instagram however you show school spirit, such as toasting an athletic team with a glass of milk, wearing a school uniform or jersey, painting school colors on your face or more. Tag @reiterdairy with hashtag #FuelTheirDriveSweepstakes to enter.

Learn more about the FUEL THEIR DRIVE promotion at https://fueltheirdrive.com/reiter and find full rules HERE.

About Reiter™ Dairy

Reiter Dairy is a leading dairy brand in Ohio and northeast Indiana and has been delighting families with wholesome and delicious dairy products since 1933. With manufacturing facilities in Springfield, Ohio and Huntington, Ind., Reiter Dairy produces fluid milk, cream and other beverages. In May 2020, Reiter became a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative that is owned by more than 12,500 family farmers. 100% of our profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more information, visit reiterdairy.com.

