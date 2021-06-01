Reitler Earns Multiple Top-10 Rankings in PitchBook's Q1 2021 Global League Tables

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler secures multiple top-10 rankings among the most active Venture Capital law firms in the US and globally according to PitchBook's Q1 2021 Annual Global League Tables. Reitler achieved top 10 status in multiple US regions as well as 12th globally, among the most active law firms in venture capital deals.

Reitler ranked top-15 across many different sector categories, including HealthCare Services & Systems, Consumer Goods & Recreation, Software, and IT Hardware. In PitchBook's new representation category, Reitler ranked 9th in representation of US investors, 12th in representation of US companies and 11th in representation of investors globally

"We are extremely thankful to our clients for their continued confidence in us, especially during such a challenging year," said Ed Reitler, senior partner. "It is an honor to be recognized by Pitchbook as one of the topmost active venture capital law firms and we owe this honor to the hard work of all our attorneys."

For venture capital deals, PitchBook ranked Reitler as a top firm in the following categories:

Geography

Mid-Atlantic - 5 th

Southeast - 8 th

Mountain - 8 th

US - 9 th

New England - 10 th

Globally - 12 th

West Coast - 14th

Representing

Investors (US) - 9 th

Companies (US) - 12 th

Investors (globally) - 11 th

Companies (globally) - 17th

Sector

Consumer Goods & Recreation - 6 th

HealthCare Services & Systems - 7 th

Software - 11 th

IT Hardware - 13 th

Commercial Services - 14 th

Pharma & Biotech - 15 th

Media - 18th

Stages

Late stage - 12 th

Early stage - 13 th

Exits - 22nd

About Reitler

Reitler is a full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, and securities offerings. Reitler is also widely recognized in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation, corporate governance, commercial litigation, real estate, hospitality and maritime. www.reitlerlaw.com.

