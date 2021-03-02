Reitler Earns Top Rankings in Pitchbook's 2020 Annual Global League Tables
Mar 02, 2021, 15:12 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler ranks among the most active Venture Capital law firms in the US and globally according to Pitchbook's 2020 Annual Global League Table, a leading source for data on deal activity. Reitler is ranked 12th, both nationally and globally, among the most active law firms in venture capital deals. Reitler also achieved top 20 status in all sectors ranked by Pitchbook, including HealthCare Services & Systems, Software, IT Hardware, Media and Energy. In Pitchbook's new representation category, Reitler ranked 9th in representation of US investors, 17th in representation of US companies and 11th in representation of investors globally.
"As the only boutique full service law firm focused on venture capital and emerging technology markets, we are honored to be recognized by PitchBook as one of the top most active venture capital law firms both nationally and globally," said Ed Reitler, senior partner. "We are extremely grateful to our clients for their continued confidence in us and the hard work of all our attorneys."
For venture capital deals, Pitchbook ranked Reitler as a top firm in the following categories:
Geography
- Mid-Atlantic - 9th
- Globally - 12th
- US - 12th
- New England - 12th
- South - 12th
- West Coast - 15th
Representing
- Investors (US) - 9th
- Companies (US) - 17th
- Investors (globally) - 11th
- Companies (globally) - 20th
Sector
- HealthCare Services & Systems - 10th
- Software - 12th
- IT Hardware - 13th
- Media - 15th
- Energy - 17th
Stages
- Late stage - 11th
- Early stage - 14th
- Exits - 16th
About Reitler
Reitler is a New York-based full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, and securities offerings. Reitler is also widely recognized in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation, corporate governance, commercial litigation, real estate, hospitality and maritime. www.reitlerlaw.com.
About PitchBook
PitchBook's league tables are the industry's most comprehensive and independent coverage of venture capital firm and service provider deal activity. This report provides the most complete information on rapidly changing trends in venture capital deal making.
Press Contact
Kristen Edelman
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
Related Images
reitler.jpg
Reitler
SOURCE Reitler
Share this article