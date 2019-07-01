Reitler Expands Its New York Entertainment and IP Litigation Practice

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler announced today the expansion of its Entertainment and Intellectual Property Litigation practice with the strategic addition of Paul LiCalsi to their New York office. Reitler has internationally recognized litigators specializing in all aspects of entertainment, copyright and trademark litigation and represents multinational corporations, major cultural institutions, independent record and publishing companies, as well as performers and songwriters.

LiCalsi joins as a partner in the firm's Entertainment and IP Litigation practice. He is a seasoned litigator who has worked in a wide variety of industries, with a particular concentration in entertainment and media. LiCalsi is proficient in the complexities of high-stakes commercial and intellectual property disputes and has represented many leading entertainment and media institutions and individuals, including Apple Corps Limited (the Beatles), Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Billy Joel, Dominic Dunne and the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

His experience includes copyright, trademark, internet rights, enforcement of personal services contracts, commercial disputes, rights of publicity and unfair competition, and he speaks frequently on issues at the frontlines of entertainment, media and intellectual property. LiCalsi brings the same dedication and passion that distinguishes his longstanding career as a litigator to his community, specifically to his service on the Board of the T.J. Martell Foundation, the music industry's largest foundation that funds innovative medical research focused on finding cures for leukemia, cancer and AIDS.

"We are thrilled to have Paul join our team; his experience as a litigator broadens the depth of services we can offer clients, specifically in our entertainment practice," said Brian Caplan, a partner in the firm's entertainment practice.

Reitler's experienced Entertainment and IP Litigation team is led by partners Brian Caplan and Bob Clarida.

Caplan has more than 34 years' experience litigating a broad range of entertainment, intellectual property and commercial matters. His clients have included recording artists and producers, songwriters, publishing companies, record labels, personal managers, business management, accounting firms, professional athletes, small business owners and dealers in fine art.

Clarida oversees Reitler's intellectual property practice, which has been rated Tier 1 in New York and Tier 3 nationally. He is widely recognized for his intellectual property expertise and has extensive experience in all aspects of securing, enforcing and licensing non-patent intellectual property rights, and in advising a broad range of clients on effective strategies for maximizing value and avoiding infringement risk. Clarida is also an adjunct professor at Columbia Law School and speaks and writes frequently on copyright issues. He is the author of the treatise "COPYRIGHT LAW DESKBOOK" (BNA 2009).

About Reitler

Reitler is a New York-based, full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high-quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and capital markets, real estate and hospitality, as well as maritime and commercial litigation. The firm's attorneys include experts and thought leaders in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation and corporate governance. These attributes make it possible for Reitler to empower clients with the comprehensive legal vantage points their businesses need. www.reitlerlaw.com.

