Reitler expands Los Angeles office with the addition of Strategic Law Partners attorneys

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP, a nationally recognized venture capital law firm, proudly announces the expansion of its Los Angeles office with the addition of attorneys Brad Schwartz, Daniel Erlikhman and Gadi Navon from Strategic Law Partners, LLP.

Renowned for their legal acumen and quality of service, Strategic Law attorneys bring extensive experience across a spectrum of practice areas, including emerging company representations, venture financings, mergers and acquisitions and technology & commercialization transactions.

"This collaboration represents a powerful synergy of knowledge and resources," said Ed Reitler, Partner at Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt. "We are thrilled to welcome the attorneys from Strategic Law Partners to our team and believe that their addition will further enhance our ability to meet the complex legal needs of our clients in Los Angeles and beyond."

Consistently ranked Top 10 in venture capital deal activity per Pitchbook, Reitler is a leading legal service provider for the venture capital ecosystem in both the US and globally. Strategic Law Partners has been a crucial player in the Los Angeles start-up and venture community since its founding by Schwartz over 25 years ago. With its deep knowledge of the Los Angeles VC ecosystem, the Strategic Law Partners team further enhances Reitler's ability to deliver exceptional legal solutions to its clients in Southern California and other markets.

"This is an exciting moment for both firms," said Brad Schwartz, Managing Partner at Strategic Law Partners and formerly a corporate partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. "By joining forces with Reitler, we are not only expanding our reach but also enriching our ability to provide more comprehensive and innovative legal solutions to our clients. We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it presents."

The combined strength of Reitler and Strategic Law creates a formidable team capable of meeting the legal needs of the middle-market M&A community and the growing venture capital ecosystem in Los Angeles and delivering tailored solutions to the firm's clients.

"Our firm has made many meaningful connections within the Los Angeles EC/VC community since opening our office in 2021 and we are eager to join forces with the Strategic Law team to significantly expand our presence on the ground in LA," said Scott Rosenblatt, Partner at Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt. "We look forward to further supporting venture capital investors, accelerators, technology developers and LA-based emerging companies."

Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt LLP is a national law firm with offices in New York, Princeton and Los Angeles. With a strong focus on providing sophisticated legal services across a range of practice areas, including venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, fund formation, taxation, intellectual property, privacy law, real estate, hospitality, and entertainment & IP litigation, the firm has established a reputation for excellence and innovation.

Strategic Law Partners, LLP was a leading boutique law firm in Los Angeles, specializing in corporate, securities law and intellectual property matters, including venture capital and other financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, licensing and various other corporate and technology-related transactions.

