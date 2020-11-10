Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt Celebrates 25th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt, a New York City headquartered full-service law firm, celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Over the past 25 years, REITLER has been counsel in more than 2,000 venture capital financings, placing it in the TOP 10 of Pitchbook's U.S. and global rankings for venture capital law firms. REITLER's tech expertise in M&A, corporate finance, fund formation, tax and executive compensation is complemented by its nationally-recognized intellectual property, entertainment and maritime litigation practices.

Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt

Founded in New York City in 1995, REITLER has grown to become one of the most active venture law firms in the United States - delivering responsive, high-quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. With its expansion to Princeton in 2010 and the upcoming opening of its first West Coast office in Los Angeles in 2021, REITLER will continue to help high-growth companies and venture capital funds in this dynamic and growing sector.

To support its start-up clients, the firm founded REITLER ADVISORY GROUP in 2012 to provide quality business consulting services from experienced investment bankers, private equity investors, serial entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. In 2006, REITLER founded VCs on Skis™ - an annual VC weekend that brings together entrepreneurs, venture-backed companies, venture capital investors and tech industry thought leaders who share REITLER's commitment to technology-backed, innovation-driven endeavors. It quickly became one of the most sought after events for the venture community on the East Coast.

REITLER's nationally recognized experts in copyright and trademark law include the author of the Copyright Handbook, a well-known reference book commonly found on the desks of lawyers and business executives around the country. REITLER's intellectual property and entertainment litigators represent recording artists, songwriters, and many mid-size record labels and publishing companies in diverse litigations and have been called upon to write amicus briefs on important copyright issues in the federal appellate courts. REITLER's maritime and commercial litigators represent Fortune 50 companies in high stakes arbitrations and litigations in the U.S. and abroad.

"We love working with venture stage companies and their investors," said Ed Reitler. "Our firm has been designed from the beginning to support the nationwide venture community, its pioneering companies and the funds that invest in them. We were one of the first venture-focused law firms at the start of the New York and mid-Atlantic tech movements and, through our lawyers and Reitler Advisory, have supported their growth more than any other NYC law firm."

"REITLER is always looking for ways to help support growing areas of venture activity," said Scott Rosenblatt. "Our expansion to the West Coast will allow us to better service the rapidly expanding venture community in the greater Los Angeles area and will bolster our active entertainment and IP litigation practice."

"I have worked with REITLER for nearly two decades. Their advice is first-rate and they do an amazing job separating the forest from the trees. I attribute a great deal of our fund's success to the REITLER team," said Somak Chattopadhyay, Managing Partner of Armory Square Ventures.

"I value REITLER's deep expertise and knowledge of corporate finance, IP, equity compensation and other areas important to my company. We highly value the role it has played in TripleLift's growth and success," said Eric Berry, Co-Founder and CEO of TripleLift.

REITLER's success has relied on attracting top talent to its ranks. "After a decade spent at a large global law firm, I decided to leave in 2013 to join REITLER, and it was the best decision I could have made for my career," said Michael Yang, a partner of the firm and head of REITLER's fund formation practice.

The firm's strategic growth can also be attributed to the strong relationships that its team, many of whom have been with REITLER over 20 years, has formed over the years with clients and other significant players in the venture community nationwide and globally. The firm's commitment to personalized services and affordability has allowed it to compete with the world's largest VC law firms.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, REITLER would like to extend its utmost appreciation to all of its current and past members and employees for their respective efforts on behalf of our clients and our deepest thanks to our clients for their trust in the firm.

About Reitler

REITLER is a New York-based full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high-quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and capital markets, real estate and hospitality, as well as maritime and commercial litigation. The firm's attorneys include experts in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation and corporate governance. These attributes make it possible for REITLER to empower clients with the comprehensive legal vantage points their businesses need. www.reitlerlaw.com.

