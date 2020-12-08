Reitler Lease Renewal Expands Its NYC Footprint

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reitler has renewed and expanded its presence in the iconic New York landmark Lipstick Building through 2033. Under its new lease with SL Green Realty Corp., brokered by Newmark Knight Frank, Reitler will occupy the full 20th and 21st floors, providing it with over 32,000 square feet and ample room for the continued growth of its national headquarters in New York City.

"Our new lease provides us with the space we need for our continued expansion and demonstrates our commitment to the New York City market. The Lipstick Building is a great home for the firm and provides an excellent working environment for our clients and employees," said partner Ed Reitler.

The Lipstick Building is a 453-foot tall skyscraper located at 885 Third Avenue, between East 53rd Street and 54th Street in Manhattan, New York City. It was completed in 1986 and has 34 floors. The building was designed by John Burgee Architects. The building receives its name from its shape and color, which resembles a tube of lipstick. Reitler has been a tenant in the Lipstick Building since 2009.

Reitler is a New York-based, full-service boutique law firm that delivers responsive, high-quality legal services to sophisticated business clients. Reitler possesses leading capabilities in venture capital and private equity financings, fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and capital markets, real estate and hospitality, as well as maritime and commercial litigation. The firms attorneys include experts and thought leaders in the fields of intellectual property, executive compensation, domestic and international taxation and corporate governance. These attributes make it possible for Reitler to empower clients with the comprehensive legal vantage points their businesses need. www.reitlerlaw.com.

