REItrades Announces Beta Soft Launch Featuring $120M+ in Exclusive Institutional Commercial Real Estate Listings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated commercial real estate marketplace REItrades went live on October 14, featuring over $120 million of institutional commercial real estate assets exclusively available for sale on its platform. Covering a variety of asset classes and locations across the country, the beta soft launch was limited to a small number of hand-selected investment properties with ticket sizes above $10 million.

REItrades' centralized institutional commercial real estate deal hub: create and track listings, manage deal flow, analyze buyer network, and browse exclusive active opportunities. REItrades announces beta soft launch introducing a principal-to-principal commercial real estate marketplace geared towards institutional commercial real estate outright sales.

Combining an AI-powered marketing engine, an end-to-end automated digital workflow, and a growing network of over 5,800 decision-makers from more than 3,300 pre-vetted institutional real estate investment organizations (GPs), REItrades connects sellers directly with the most qualified buyers actively seeking commercial real estate opportunities. The direct-to-seller deal structure has long been a preferred method among buyers, and this major milestone now shows growing demand from sellers for such platform, as visionary leaders look to break away from old traditional methods.

As the pioneer principal-to-principal marketplace geared toward high-value outright sales, REItrades aims to deliver a streamlined and cost-effective solution to an immense commercial real estate market that is in desperate need of an up-to-date alternative. Costly and lengthy traditional brokerage methods have long been the primary option for sellers to market an asset, yet much of that process is now automated and no longer requires the manual work it once did.

Commercial real estate has always been a relationship-driven industry because investors relied on brokers' expertise and opinions amid limited access to data. From property valuations to storytelling and pro formas, brokers historically played a significant role in a sale's final price. Today the industry is becoming data-driven: investors have access to the information needed to conduct in-depth underwriting and understand a property's true value, so broker input no longer carries the influence it once did.

Additionally, when selling a high-value asset, brokers will often market it to their own small network of buyers because the number of actual qualified institutional level buyers are limited. While those relationships can be strong, decision-making is done in house regardless of the broker, their relationships, or their opinions. Conversely, when these high-value assets are widely marketed through other marketplaces, they reach mostly unqualified buyers and are often overlooked by large investment organizations.

REItrades offers an up-to-date alternative with a unified private marketplace that provides sellers with an automated marketing engine that builds sophisticated materials and promote listings to a vast network of pre-vetted GPs, including most institutional-level buyers nationwide and active across every asset class. Buyers can instantly e-sign NDAs to access OMs, contact sellers via private chat, and submit offers, while sellers can track listing activity, submit counteroffers, and request introductions directly through the platform. All activity is recorded and can be tracked by both sides within the marketplace.

Commercial real estate has long been known for its illiquidity, driven largely by transaction costs and timelines. REItrades addresses these issues with a modern alternative. Learn more and apply to join at www.reitrades.com.

Media Contact:

REItrades Team

4073691756

[email protected]

SOURCE REItrades