Rejoice with a Festive Season Vacation Under the Sun at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Deck the Palms From the palm-lined pathway lined with twinkling lights, to the holiday inspired floral arrangements and incredible chocolate display in the lobby, Four Seasons glows with festive spirit that is sure to delight anyone who walks through the door. The lobby will be ornamented with elegant colors of plum and gold, complete with a grand 12-foot-tall Christmas tree, wreaths and columns wrapped with garland, and more. From the moment guests step foot in the lobby, they are greeted by the sweet scent of Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber 's holiday chocolate creation. Chef Saber, a 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef, crafted the impressive 2018 holiday display, "Penguins in Paradise" with 150 pounds of chocolate, 90 pounds of fondant, and 60 pounds of frosting. The resort's holiday décor will be in place from December 1, 2019 through January 5, 2020. A separate gingerbread and chocolate creation by Chef Saber will be on display at the Festival of Trees event at The Orlando Museum of Art from November 15-24, 2019.

Celebrate in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Just minutes away from the resort, guests can experience the holidays like never before at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios with incredible attractions such as Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, opening December 5, 2019. Guests will be immersed in the alluring offerings of a mysterious outpost that's a haven for scoundrels, rogues and smugglers. Around corners and through back alleys, guests can encounter strange creatures and alien languages. While the cantina may not offer eggnog, guests can sample local beverages like "blue milk" and other concoctions. The holidays are the perfect time to build a droid or custom lightsaber to take home as a gift for the true Star Wars fan, or as a personal souvenir.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando offers an array of special experiences in celebration of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, such as space-themed crafts at Kids For All Seasons, "dark side" and "light side" manicures at The Salon, and spa treatments where one can easily be transported into another state of mind, including the Anti-Gravity Facial and Vibrational Sound Therapy.

Guests of the resort who wish to experience the excitement of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks can enjoy access to the Extra Magic Hours benefit and Disney FastPass+ up to 60 days prior to arrival with valid theme park admission. The resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, making Disney dining reservations, and much more. Additionally, the resort offers complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach to the four main Disney Theme Parks.

Merry and Bright Activities

Endless entertainment awaits at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, where a highlight is the "Explorer Island" water park. Far from the traditional vision of a white winter, guests will enjoy floating under the cascading waterfalls of a winding lazy river, two exhilarating water slides, an interactive Splash Zone ideal for younger guests, a zero-entry family pool and more. While the children are entertained at Kids For All Seasons, the complimentary kids camp, parents can retreat to Oasis, the infinity-edge adult-only pool, complete with underwater audio. On Thursday and Saturday evenings, the whole family will love poolside viewings of holiday movie classics such as The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol, popcorn included.

The Kids For All Seasons complimentary kids camp, open daily for ages 4-12 from 9am to 5pm, has an array of organized activities planned for resort guests throughout the festive season. From writing letters to Santa, gingerbread house competitions, snowball water games, making "reindeer food," snowman sack races, and much more, the Kids For All Seasons team has a thoughtfully orchestrated schedule to provide festive fun for all ages.

Suite Celebration

Multi-generational travel is becoming more and more popular, and Four Seasons Resort Orlando is perfectly situated to welcome families of all ages. With a variety of connecting rooms and suite options, families are able to celebrate in style and enjoy the space and comfort associated with suites and connecting rooms. Each of the resort's guestrooms includes a spacious furnished terrace, and Park View rooms offer views of the nightly fireworks. A stay in the resort's top suites, including the Royal, Presidential and Grand suites, makes celebrating the holidays even more special.

Royal Suite: The 3,300 square-foot suite includes a vaulted great room, a master bedroom, a media room, a private office, and a pantry kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Connecting up to as many as nine bedrooms, and with a wrap-around terrace featuring views of the nightly Magic Kingdom Park fireworks, it is the perfect suite for families to celebrate the Festive Season in the grandest way possible.

Presidential Suite: Designed to evoke a Mediterranean villa, the spacious 2,750 square-foot Presidential Suite includes a great room, master bedroom, master bathroom, private office, and pantry kitchen. Two additional coordinating bedroom units and one guestroom suite enable the Presidential suite to expand to a four bedroom residence, ideal for family and friends to celebrate the holiday season.

Grand Suite: A grand suite is a beautiful suite to celebrate the holidays, with a spacious living room and sectional sofa and wet bar area perfect for entertaining, plus a dining area to seat eight. Available to connect up to two or more bedrooms, the grand suite also features a large terrace and views of the nightly fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park.



For guests of the Royal and Presidential suites, butler service is included on the day of arrival and the day of departure. Additional hours, including round-the-clock service, are available for an added fee. Guests can take advantage of the butler's assistance to gift wrap presents, dazzle the suite with holiday decor, create a memorable in-suite holiday dinner party, arrange for a holiday movie with cookies and cocoa, and much more.

Festive Treats

From peppermint S'mores at PB&G to holiday gelato flavors of Eggnog and White Peppermint at Lickety Split, the holidays are the perfect time to indulge. Lickety Split will also offer an array of holiday treats, such as pistachio and cranberry bark, pecan toffee, mini mint chocolate cookies and more to satisfy a sweet tooth. The whole family will enjoy complimentary cookie decorating with Chef Rabii, offered to resort guests on select dates.

Holiday Dining

For Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019:

Capa is offering an a la carte menu plus a 30-day dry-aged Tomahawk steak from Demkota Ranch of South Dakota. Seatings are available from 6pm to 10 pm. Ravello is offering a Christmas Dinner Buffet for USD 115 per adult/ USD 45 per child. Seatings are available from 2pm to 8pm.

For New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019:

Capa is offering a four-course prix-fixe dinner menu for USD 295 per adult and USD 65 per child. Ravello will offer a buffet for USD 150 per adult and USD 45 per child. Both restaurants will offer seatings between 5pm to 11 pm.

New Year's Eve Celebration

Little resort guests can ring in the New Year with a Kids For All Seasons party just for them, in the Grand Ballroom East, from 6pm to 10:30pm. A special kid-friendly New Year's countdown and balloon drop will be held at 10pm. Families are welcome to attend, or kids ages 4-12 can be signed in with the Kids For All Seasons team. The price of entry is USD 45 per child, or USD 75 per child including dinner served until 9pm, and complimentary for adults. Guests ages 13 and over can celebrate in The Lobby Bar with DJ Entertainment starting at 10:00pm and a Champagne toast for adults at midnight.

Character Dining

The resort is pleased to offer the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and His Pals every Thursday and Saturday morning at Ravello, and select Tuesdays during the Festive season: December 24 and 31. The fun-filled breakfast includes an amazing buffet of breakfast favorites, including an omelet station. In addition to the character breakfast, guests of Four Seasons have the option of hosting a private character event at the resort, in one of the event spaces. Four Seasons Resort Orlando works with Disney to offer incredible on-property events with magical touches.



For guests who wish to host events incorporating Disney, Four Seasons Resort Orlando works closely with the Disney Event Group to offer access to events in some of the Disney parks. Events held at Four Seasons Resort Orlando can feature Disney décor, entertainment acts, character appearances, and more. The Four Seasons event professionals are able to arrange private events such as a holiday-theme breakfast with Disney characters dressed in holiday attire.



Spa and Wellness

Take time out of the busy holiday season to unwind and rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit with an exclusive and effective treatment at The Spa, such as the signature Healing Honey Treatment or the Rejuvenating Oxygen Facial. Four Seasons guests enjoy complimentary access to Spa relaxation areas, including the co-ed indoor and outdoor Tranquility Lounges, the post treatment Solarium Lounge with zero gravity loungers and his-and-hers locker rooms with aromatherapeutic steam room, al-fresco whirlpool terrace, ice fountain and custom Experience Shower. At The Salon, guests may opt to pamper themselves with a merry manicure or "mistle-toes" pedicure, or a holiday hair therapy session with Master Stylist and Creative Director Alejandra Bell.

Those seeking to stay active during the holidays will revel in a 24-hour fitness center with on-demand classes, twice daily complimentary fitness classes, rock climbing wall, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging trail, and five acres of water activities. Additionally, golf, tennis and fitness professionals are available for personal instruction.

Gifts

Holiday shopping is a breeze at Four Seasons' lobby level boutiques, Wardrobe and Fable, where exclusive designer jewelry and apparel can be found. From fabulous outfits, chic accessories, Four Seasons logo apparel and more, there are numerous choices at all price levels. Those who are gifted a personal shopping spree will love having the resort stylists hand-select outfits and deliver straight to their guestroom closet with Style Chat, the resort's in-room designer shopping service arranged via text message. To initiate a Style Chat session, guests are invited to log in to the Four Seasons App and select the Chat function, message the Resort directly from the Resort Facebook page, or send a text or WhatsApp message to (407) 988-2367 to begin a conversation with a Resort communications agent.

In the stores, discover bespoke merchandise such as Stoney Clover Lane customizable bags and pouches, gold-plated "Minnie" ears by Gigi Burris, and accessories with the resort's signature artwork by illustrator Dallas Shaw.

Four Seasons gift cards are also available for purchase at the resort's front desk in any dollar amount. Gift cards can be redeemed at Four Seasons Resort Orlando for overnight stays, treatments at The Spa, golf at Tranquilo Golf Course, shopping at the boutiques or any of the resort's dining outlets. In-house gift wrapping services are available for the convenience of resort guests.

Festive Reservations

For more information on reservations, visit the web site or call 1-800-267-3046.

