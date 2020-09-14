Rejoni, Inc. Closes $15 Million Financing

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejoni announced today that it has closed a $15 million Series A financing. The round was led by Ascension Ventures, with additional participation from Delos Capital and Sparta Group.

Rejoni is using its biomaterials expertise to realize medical devices that improve the outcomes of minimally invasive and other gynecological surgical procedures. The initial product that Rejoni is developing is focused on preventing scar formation following intrauterine instrumented interventions. The proceeds from this round will be used to grow the development team, to establish complete pre-clinical studies, and to conduct clinical trials.

"We are excited to develop products that serve the significant unmet need of scar formation following intrauterine surgery using our knowledge in biomaterials and medical device development. These innovations will hopefully lead to improved outcomes and fewer future surgical procedures for women undergoing treatments such as for infertility and abnormal uterine bleeding. We welcome the participation of our investors in this journey," remarked Amar Sawhney, CEO of Rejoni.

"As an investor and a gynecologist, I appreciate the opportunity to change the trajectory of how we treat and manage intrauterine interventions. Rejoni has an opportunity to make a significant impact on women's health, to create a market for its products, while yet creating savings for the healthcare system. We look forward to collaborating with this experienced team of innovators," said Tara Butler, M.D., Managing Director at Ascension Ventures, who will also be joining Rejoni's Board of Directors.

About Rejoni, Inc:

Rejoni, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA focused on the development and commercialization of gynecological products using its proprietary biomaterials. The company, founded in June 2020, is the latest by serial entrepreneur Amar Sawhney who also founded Confluent Surgical, Ocular Therapeutix and Augmenix, Inc. More information about Rejoni can be found at http://www.rejoni.com

About Ascension Ventures

Ascension Ventures is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm was launched in 2001 by Ascension, one of the nation's leading Catholic and non-profit health systems, and today invests on behalf of twelve of the nation's leading community health systems. These health system limited partners collectively operate more than 460 hospitals, have 572,000 employees and generate $96 billion in annual revenue. AV collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit http://www.ascensionventures.org

