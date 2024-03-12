Rejuve.Bio Launches Groundbreaking Crowd Fund on NetCapital to Pioneer the Future of Artificial General Intelligence and Longevity

Embark on a journey to redefine aging with cutting-edge biotech innovation.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuve.Bio, a leading AI biotechnology firm at the forefront of the longevity revolution, announces its latest initiative: a Crowd Fundraise on the NetCapital platform. This pivotal move opens a gateway for investors to be part of a transformative journey, leveraging artificial intelligence and genetics to challenge the conventional notions of aging and human healthspan. [See https://netcapital.com/companies/rejuvebiotech for more information.]

Focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and genetics, Rejuve.Bio aims to revolutionize the healthcare and biotech industries by extending human healthspan and redefining the aging process.

"Our mission at Rejuve.Bio is not just about extending life but enhancing the quality of life," said Kennedy Schaal, Executive Director at Rejuve.Bio. "With our innovative approach combining AI, genetics, and comprehensive data analysis, we're not just imagining a future where aging is a challenge to be overcome; we're creating it."

Highlights of the announcement include:

A unique investment opportunity on the NetCapital platform, ensuring a transparent and secure investment process.

Insight into Rejuve.Bio's pioneering projects, such as the Methuselah flies project, demonstrating the company's capability to decode complex biological data for longevity science.

An invitation to join a global community of like-minded individuals passionate about advancing human health and longevity.

Why Invest in Rejuve.Bio:

Innovative AI and Genetic Research: Positioned at the intersection of AI and genetics, Rejuve.Bio is unlocking groundbreaking insights into aging, accelerating drug discovery, and paving the way for personalized therapies.

Visionary Leadership and Expert Team: Guided by industry pioneers like Kennedy Schaal and Dr. Ben Goertzel , and supported by a world-class team of researchers, Rejuve.Bio is leading the charge towards a future where aging is a treatable condition.

A Mission with Global Impact: Investing in Rejuve.Bio means contributing to a movement that seeks to redefine the human experience, offering not just financial returns but the opportunity to be part of a meaningful change.

As Rejuve.Bio embarks on this exciting phase, the company invites investors and the public to learn more about this unique opportunity by visiting the NetCapital platform. Go to https://netcapital.com/companies/rejuvebiotech

DISCLAIMER: This release is meant for informational purposes only, and is not intended to serve as a recommendation to buy or sell any security in a self-directed account and is not an offer or sale of a security. Any investment is not directly managed by Rejuve.Bio. All investments involve risk and the past performance of a security or financial product does not guarantee future results or returns. Potential investors should seek professional advice and carefully review all documentation before making any investment decisions.

About Rejuve Bio

Rejuve Bio is an AI biotechnology company dedicated to redefining aging research and extending human healthspan. With a focus on B2B operations, Rejuve Bio employs a multidisciplinary approach, utilizing artificial intelligence, genetics, and cutting-edge data analysis to explore the potential for agelessness. Rejuve Bio mission is to transform the field of longevity research by providing breakthrough therapeutics, drug discovery, and individualized healthspan solutions to improve the quality of life for people all over the world.

Contact: Lewis Farrell

Email: [email protected]

