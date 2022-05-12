Rejuvenate Biomed appoints life sciences leader Dr. Ajit Shetty as Chair of the Board of Directors to help guide international ambitions

DIEPENBEEK, Belgium, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuvenate Biomed NV ("Rejuvenate"), a biomedical company developing novel combination drugs for age-related diseases, appoints Dr. Ajit Shetty as Chair of the Board of Directors. As a veteran of the life sciences industry, Dr. Shetty will strengthen the business strategy of this ambitious company through both mentorship and connections. Along with the other members of the Board, he will support Rejuvenate's international growth and collaborations.

Dr. Shetty brings his extensive experience of over four decades in the life sciences industry. Before his retirement in 2017, he was Chair of Janssen Pharmaceutica and Member of the Operating Committee of Johnson & Johnson. Prior to these prominent positions, Dr. Shetty spent almost a decade as Managing Director of Janssen Pharmaceutica in Belgium, during which time he drove the enlargement of the Janssen Group of Companies from USD 1 billion to USD 8 billion in global sales through geographical expansion and new product introduction. In his former capacity as President of The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson in the US, he was responsible for launching Durogesic to become the fourth largest J&J product in 2008 with sales reaching USD 2 billion.

Dr. Shetty continues to be extremely active in helping shape the life sciences industry in Belgium and the US. He chairs the Board of the Flemish Institute of Biotechnology (VIB), and is actively involved with high level management at Carnegie Mellon University in the US and the Institute for Tropical Medicine in Antwerp. He also lends his experience and advice to a number of companies (including Agile Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and reMYND), as well as VC fund Newton Biocapital.

In recognition of his unique services as a leader in the life sciences industry, Dr. Shetty was awarded the Right Honourable Sir and Title of Baron by King Albert II of Belgium in 2008. He was granted the Lifetime Achievement Award in India, his country of birth, in 2010. Dr. Shetty was also elected "Manager of the Year 2004" by Belgian economic magazine Trends.

Dr. Ajit Shetty, Chair of the Board of Rejuvenate: "Aging is something which is going to affect each and every one of us, making Rejuvenate a very exciting company to be involved with. It is my dream to help create a disease-free world, where we can live well from start to end, and our time spent on this planet is a healthy span that we can enjoy. Anything we can do to push the scientific boundaries and help minimize suffering is a worthwhile endeavor, which is why I'm so pleased to be associated with a company doing just that."

Dr. Ann Beliën, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rejuvenate: "This appointment means a lot to me, both personally and professionally: I've looked up to Dr. Shetty ever since I first got to know him when I was working at Janssen. That he is now willing to join the company I've founded as Chair of our Board is a huge honor, and also a validation that we are doing good work at Rejuvenate. Dr. Shetty is extremely well connected in the life sciences industry and will help open doors for us both in Belgium and abroad, helping to foster our international ambitions. His advice and mentorship have already been invaluable – this is a dream come true."

About Rejuvenate Biomed

Rejuvenate Biomed is an independent Belgian biomedical company established in October 2017 by Ann Beliën, PhD, after nearly two decades of experience with Janssen Pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson. The company is developing safe, proprietary, combination drugs that delay or prevent the onset of multiple age-related diseases, with a focus on the intersection between fundamental aging mechanisms and chronic conditions.

Rejuvenate Biomed is a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS, a premier life sciences incubator program. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer, and health tech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers.

For more information, please visit: www.rejuvenatebiomed.com

