Rejuveron Appoints Roche Veteran Bob Silverman as Chief Business Officer and Opens US Operations in New York

ZURICH and NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuveron Life Sciences AG, a Zürich-based biotechnology company developing technologies for healthy aging, has announced the appointment of Bob Silverman as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Based in the USA, Mr Silverman will also be responsible for growing the company's presence from its new offices in New York.

Mr Silverman brings more than two decades' experience in business development and licensing, chiefly gained at Roche and most recently with Alloy Therapeutics. His expertise in dealmaking spans the areas of venture capital, IP, enabling technologies and early- to clinical-stage assets.

Rejuveron has incorporated a US subsidiary and moved into new offices at BioLabs-NYU Langone, 180 Varick Street NYC, NY. The company is expanding its NY based team and is recruiting for an innovation scout and a head of US investor relations.

Commenting on his appointment, Bob Silverman, CBO Rejuveron Life Sciences, said: "Rejuveron is an exciting company with a big mission: supporting pioneers in the field of aging research to transform scientific discoveries into therapies that will help people to live healthier, longer lives. Our goal is to expand the human health span, enabling a higher quality of life by reducing the burden of age-related diseases. I'm thrilled to be making a contribution towards this goal."

During a recent interview for New York BIO's Virtual Breakfast Series, Mr Silverman, said: "Expanding Rejuveron's footprint in the USA from a new base in Manhattan will give us access to some of the country's best talent and innovation."

Welcoming him to the team, Rejuveron's CEO, Mattias Steger, Ph.D., MBA said: "Bob and I met during our time working together at Roche; I was always impressed by his tenacity, integrity and knowledge of drug discovery and development. I am delighted that Bob has joined the Rejuveron team to accelerate further our business development through licensing, acquisition and partnering, lead our expansion in the US, and help make therapies happen."

About Rejuveron

Rejuveron is a biotechnology company making therapies happen to improve healthy aging. Applying a deep understanding of the biology of aging, and leveraging technological advances in biopharmaceutical R&D, Rejuveron's experienced drug discovery and development experts are creating a new generation of medicines that help people to age better and live longer.

Through its subsidiary companies, each uniquely focused on preventing, repairing, or reversing the hallmarks of aging, Rejuveron is advancing a pipeline of programs that range from drug discovery to the clinic.

Co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial scientist, Matthias Steger, and visionary investor, Christian Angermayer, Rejuveron has state-of-the-art incubator laboratory facilities at its headquarters in Zürich's Bio-Technopark in Schlieren (Switzerland) and a global presence in New York (USA).

For more information, please visit www.rejuveron.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

For media enquiries

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants · [email protected] +44 7968 726585

SOURCE Rejuveron