Rejuvn8 Aesthetics Expands to Rochester, NY -- Grand Opening January 2026

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rejuvn8 Aesthetics, the largest independently owned medical spa in Upstate New York, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Rochester, New York, set to open in January 2026. The new clinic will be located at 202 High Point Drive, Victor, NY, 14564.

Rejuvn8 Aesthetics Opening In Rochester, NY Rejuvn8 Aesthetics led by, Ryan McCarthy, NP-C and Stephanie Robotham, NP-C

Led by Ryan McCarthy, NP-C and Stephanie Robotham, NP-C, Rejuvn8 Aesthetics has earned a reputation for excellence in advanced, non-surgical aesthetic medicine. Rejuvn8 clinics have been voted Best Med Spa from 2023-2025 which is a testament to their patient focused care. The Rochester expansion marks another milestone in the brand's continued growth, joining existing locations in Syracuse, Utica, and Albany.

"At Rejuvn8, our focus has always been on providing high-quality aesthetic treatments while creating a comfortable, personalized experience for every patient," said Ryan McCarthy, NP-C, Founder and Lead Injector. "We're excited to bring the same level of care and expertise to Rochester. Our goal is to help each patient look and feel their best by restoring confidence, enhancing features, and achieving their aesthetic goals."

The new Rochester med spa will feature the same comprehensive menu of aesthetic services that Rejuvn8 Aesthetic clients know and love, including:

Botox® and Dysport® injections

Dermal Fillers for facial rejuvenation

Laser Treatments for skin surfacing and hair removal

Microneedling and Chemical Peels

HydraFacial® MD treatments

And more advanced skincare solutions

The modern facility will feature Rejuvn8's signature combination of medical aesthetic expertise, advanced technology, and a welcoming atmosphere, designed to help patients look and feel their best.

Community members are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on the official grand opening event, special promotions, and appointment availability as the January 2026 launch approaches.

For more information, or to explore available services, visit www.Rejuvn8.com

About Rejuvn8 Aesthetics

Rejuvn8 Aesthetics is the largest independently owned medical spa in Upstate New York, offering expert aesthetic and skin rejuvenation services across multiple locations, including Syracuse, Utica, Albany, and soon Rochester.

The Rejuvn8 team specializes in Botox®, Dermal Fillers, Microneedling, Laser Treatments, and customized skincare solutions, all performed with a focus on safety, artistry, and natural results.

To learn more, visit www.Rejuvn8.com or follow @Rejuvn8_Aesthetics on Instagram for updates and announcements.

Media Contact:

Rejuvn8 Aesthetics

315-932-6869

[email protected]

www.Rejuvn8.com

SOURCE Rejuvn8 Aesthetics