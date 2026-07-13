Reken Launches From Stealth, to Build an Internet Safe for Humans

Former Google and Shape Security leaders reveal breakthrough on-device AI security platform, and its first platform app: a radically better way to fight AI scams, fraud, and deepfakes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reken, an AI cybersecurity company, today announced its emergence from stealth, introducing a new on-device AI security software platform and the first product built on that platform, to address the worldwide problem of safety and trust in online communications.

Studies show that most people don't know if what they see on the Internet is real anymore. A 2026 RBC poll found that 83% of people now assume any online message is a scam or fraud unless proven otherwise. The FBI reported $20.9B in cybercrime losses in 2025 (a 26% jump in one year) and, for the first time, added AI crime as a category, with over 22,000 AI-related complaints. New AI models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos have made these problems even more dangerous.

"The Internet is not safe, and is getting less safe every day because of AI," said Shuman Ghosemajumder, Reken CEO, who previously founded Google's Trust & Safety product group and was Head of AI at F5. "Traditional cybersecurity has failed to solve these problems, and increasing scams, fraud, and cybercriminal use of AI have accelerated this erosion of trust. We need a new architecture to prevent our critical online channels from becoming overwhelmed."

Breakthrough architecture: the Reken Private Core and the Reken Network

To solve this, Reken was founded and raised $10M in 2024, and spent two years in stealth R&D to design and build a new technology platform to address these persistent issues. The result is the Reken Private Core, a breakthrough on-device AI security system introduced today.

The Reken Private Core protects communications sent to and from each device, account, and user. Products built on the Reken Private Core use high-performance, proprietary AI models to identify incoming threats, as well as next-generation telemetry sensors to detect AI bots and automation on compromised channels, while keeping all communication data private and on-device. These technologies are able to protect against advanced attacks that no other system can detect, while dealing with traditional attacks more effectively. The Reken Private Core is designed to work on commodity hardware without GPUs and with no additional AI token costs.

Products built on the Reken Private Core platform self-assemble into the Reken Network, an advanced trust layer for the Internet. Organizations within the Reken Network can communicate with greater security and confidence, and incoming communications from outside the network are automatically analyzed for malicious behavior and deceptive content.

"There is nothing like this available to CISOs," said Jim Routh, the former Chief Information Security Officer of American Express, DTCC, Aetna/CVS Health and MassMutual. "This will enable companies and their supply chains to significantly improve the level of safety they can expect in their communications."

The first product: Reken Northstar, just-in-time AI to eliminate the need for phishing training

The first product built on the Reken Private Core platform is Northstar, a pro-worker AI application that helps employees by removing the burden of constantly looking for security threats like social engineering, deepfakes, business email compromise, and other AI-enabled fraud.

"Companies spend millions of human hours per day and billions of dollars on security training that simply doesn't work," said Ghosemajumder. "We shouldn't be forcing employees to become forensic digital investigators. We need just-in-time AI that detects the threats the human eye cannot see. That's what Northstar does."

Northstar is available today under an Early Access Program. Interested organizations can apply at reken.ai.

About Reken

Reken is building An Internet Safe for Humans. It was founded by Shuman Ghosemajumder and Rich Griffiths, who helped build Shape Security into the leading AI bot defense, which was acquired by F5 in 2020 for $1B. Shuman previously founded Google's Trust & Safety product group, protecting 1B+ users and advertisers, and helped launch Gmail. Reken has raised $10M in a round led by Greycroft and FPV Ventures, and including Firebolt Ventures, Fika Ventures, Omega Venture Partners, Homebrew, and JAZZ Venture Partners. Reken's backers include top funds led by many early Google employees and Google-connected investors, including Wesley Chan (FPV), Hunter Walk & Satya Patel (Homebrew), Eva Ho (Fika), and Gokul Rajaram. Google DeepMind executive Jon Steinback (Sequoia Capital Scout Fund) and Vishal Vasishth (co-founder, Obvious Ventures) are also investors. Greycroft partner and Bay Area head, Marcie Vu, who helped lead Google's IPO, serves on the Reken board.

Contact

Sam Decker

+1-650-705-8439

[email protected]

SOURCE Reken Corporation