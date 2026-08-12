REKLAIM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a consumer data privacy and consent-based data platform, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 12, 2026.

Reklaim provides consumers with tools to view, control, remove and monetize their personal data, while providing brands, agencies and advertising platforms with consent-based audience data for privacy-compliant digital advertising and customer acquisition.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval at the Meeting were approved.

Shareholders approved fixing the number of directors of the Company at four. Neil Sweeney, Robert Fernicola, Brad Marks and Jason Maguire were re-elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

Shareholders also voted in favour of re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders re-approved the Company's 10% rolling Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan").

The Omnibus Incentive Plan provides Reklaim with a framework for granting equity-based compensation, including stock options, restricted share units ("RSUs"), deferred share units ("DSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs"), in accordance with its terms and applicable TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") requirements.

Further details regarding the Omnibus Incentive Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 15, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and through Reklaim's Investor Relations portal.

Approval of June 30, 2026 Share-Based Compensation Grants

In addition, disinterested shareholders approved, ratified and confirmed the grants of share-based compensation made by the Company on June 30, 2026, under the Omnibus Incentive Plan, consisting of 3,581,999 stock options and 1,099,999 RSUs.

The stock options are exercisable at $0.06 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The RSUs were granted at a deemed value of $0.04 per unit, in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

In accordance with TSXV Policy 4.4, votes attached to common shares held by participants in the June 30, 2026, grants, together with their associates and affiliates, were excluded from voting on the applicable resolution to the extent required by the TSXV.

The shareholder approval also authorizes the issuance of common shares upon the exercise of stock options and the settlement of RSUs, in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Incentive Plan and applicable TSXV requirements.

Full voting results for the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and will be available through Reklaim's Investor Relations portal.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is a consumer data privacy and data monetization platform that gives individuals greater visibility and control over their personal information. Reklaim enables consumers to view, control, remove and monetize their personal data, helping them understand where their information is being collected and used.

Through its privacy products, Reklaim helps consumers remove personal information from data brokers, monitor their privacy exposure, receive alerts about potential data breaches and manage how their data is shared. Consumers can also voluntarily and explicitly opt in to share their information with brands in exchange for rewards, creating a source of consented, zero-party and first-party audience data.

For businesses, Reklaim provides consent-based audience data that brands, agencies, publishers, and advertising platforms can use for audience targeting, customer acquisition, and digital advertising, while supporting evolving privacy requirements and consumer expectations around data consent.

Reklaim's platform is designed around a simple principle: consumers should have greater control over their personal data, while businesses should have access to high-quality data that is collected and used with consumer consent.

For more information, visit reklaimyou.com or Reklaim's Investor Relations portal.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Meta Description: Reklaim (TSXV: MYID; OTC: MYIDF) announces AGM results, shareholder approval of its 10% rolling Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and June 30 share-based compensation grants.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.