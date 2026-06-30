Reklaim LTD Announces Annual General Meeting Date

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a consumer privacy and data company that enables individuals to view, control, remove and monetize their personal data while providing brands with consent-based audience data, announced today that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders will be held on August 12, 2026.

Further details regarding the AGM, including the notice of meeting, management information circular and related materials, will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ or visit Reklaim's investor relations portal at: https://reklaimyou.com/investors

Meeting information

Wednesday, August 12: 10:00 – 11:00 am

Time zone: America/Toronto

Zoom Video link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87060854521?pwd=vvDiWc8YrtbLmzFQa54CQNcjrjnD5d.1

Additional Information

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 3,581,999 stock options and 1,099,999 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The stock options are exercisable at $0.06 per common share for 3 years from the date of grant. The RSUs were granted at a deemed value of $0.04 per unit, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is a profitable consumer privacy and data platform that empowers individuals to view, control, remove and monetize their personal information. Through its products, Reklaim helps consumers understand what data is being collected about them, remove their information from data brokers, monitor their privacy exposure and choose whether to share their data in exchange for rewards. At the same time, Reklaim provides brands, agencies and platforms with high-quality, consent-based audience data that supports privacy-compliant digital advertising, audience targeting and customer acquisition.

For more information, visit https://reklaimyou.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Meta Description: Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID, OTC: MYIDF) announces its 2026 Annual General Meeting. Reklaim is a profitable consumer privacy and data company that helps individuals view, control, remove and monetize their personal information while providing consent-based audience data for brands.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.