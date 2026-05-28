Reklaim Reports Q1 2026 Results as Revenue Growth Accelerates 43% and Strategic Investments Drive Return to Profitability

Revenue growth and operating leverage reflect the realization of 2025 AI and product investments

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a privacy-first, AI-powered consumer data platform that enables consumers to control, monetize, and remove their personal data from data brokers and third parties, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Q1-2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 42.9% to $1,804,191 compared to $1,262,191 in Q1-2025

Gross profit increased to $1,363,071 from $1,016,186 in Q1-2025

Operating expenses decreased 17.9% to $1,003,758 compared to $1,223,324 in Q1-2025

Net income improved to $364,897 compared to a net loss of ($206,502) in Q1-2025

Revenue growth of 42.9% combined with a 17.9% reduction in operating expenses reflects meaningful operating leverage and continued progress toward a more scalable business model.

The Company's strategic investments made throughout 2025 reached their peak impact in Q3-2025, resulting in a net loss of ($514,636). As the financial impact of these investments stabilized, net loss improved to ($91,835) in Q4-2025 and transitioned to net income of $364,897 in Q1-2026. This progression reflects the realization of prior-year investments and continued improvement in operating efficiency as the Company scales its business.

The Company believes these results validate the investment strategy initiated in 2025, as Reklaim expanded internal capabilities, accelerated AI-driven infrastructure initiatives, and invested in platform development intended to support long-term scalable growth.

Beyond operating performance, Reklaim continues to operate in a favourable regulatory environment. With more than 20 U.S. states now implementing comprehensive privacy legislation and California introducing centralized deletion frameworks through the DELETE Act, the Data Broker Registry, and the Opt-Out Platform (DROP), Reklaim believes demand is increasingly shifting toward consent-based data ecosystems.

In a world increasingly driven by data, demand for compliant and permissioned consumer information continues to grow. As privacy regulations disrupt traditional third-party data supply models, Reklaim believes its direct consumer opt-in infrastructure positions the Company to benefit as market demand for new privacy-first alternatives grows.

The Company's complete Q1-2026 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis are available at https://www.reklaimyou.com/investors and on SEDAR+.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) is a privacy-first, AI-powered consumer data platform that enables individuals to control, monetize, and remove their personal data from data brokers and third parties. Through Reklaim Rewards and Reklaim Protect, the Company provides consumers with transparency, choice, and financial participation in the data economy while delivering compliant, consent-based consumer data solutions and privacy tools to enterprise partners.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: https://www.reklaimyou.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Debt Settlement and TSXV approval of the Debt Settlement, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although considered reasonable by management during preparation, such information may prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will only update or revise any included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.