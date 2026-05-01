Reklaim Ltd Reports 2025 Year-End Results Highlighting Strategic Investment Phase and Q4 Operational Improvement

Company exits 2025 with improved efficiency following mid-year investment in product and commercial capabilities, positioning for accelerated growth in an AI-driven data economy

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), a privacy-first data platform empowering consumers to control, monetize, and remove their personal data from third parties, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Reklaim's 2025 results reflect a deliberate decision to reinvest in AI product development and commercial infrastructure midway through the year, followed by improved operating performance in the fourth quarter as those investments began to stabilize.

Revenue for the year totalled $4,992,060, a modest 2% decrease from 2024. Gross margins remained strong at 78%, underscoring the scalability of the Company's business model. Increased operating expenses during the year were driven by targeted investments in AI product innovation, sales expansion, and infrastructure, resulting in a net loss of $1,007,022 compared to net income of $373,353 in the prior year.

These investments were concentrated in the second and third quarters of 2025, as Reklaim accelerated its transition toward a more advanced, AI-driven data platform. The Company believes these initiatives are necessary to support long-term growth and accelerate revenue expansion beyond historical levels.

Fourth-quarter results demonstrated clear improvement over the third quarter, reflecting early returns on these investments. Revenue increased to $1,331,803 in Q4 from $1,099,363 in Q3. Gross profit increased to $1,065,646 from $827,259, and operating expenses decreased from $1,342,472 to $1,057,002.

Fourth quarter net loss improved to $(91,835), compared to $(514,636) in Q3.

This sequential improvement reflects enhanced operating efficiency and a more stable cost structure as the Company exited 2025. Reklaim is also beginning to see early indications of the benefits of these investments, including continued improvement in revenue performance and cost discipline.

Regulatory developments are reshaping the data privacy landscape in ways that favour Reklaim's model. With more than 20 U.S. states now implementing comprehensive data privacy legislation, and enforcement mechanisms such as California's DELETE Act and the Data Broker Registry and Opt-Out Platform (DROP) coming into effect, Reklaim's direct-to-consumer, consent-based data model is increasingly aligned with regulatory requirements.

As legacy third-party data models face growing pressure from both regulators and enterprise clients, Reklaim is positioned to capture market share by providing compliant, transparent, and consumer-permissioned data solutions.

From a capital perspective, Reklaim improved its balance sheet position during the year. Total financial liabilities decreased by 27.6% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the repayment of secured debentures and a reduction in outstanding obligations.

The Company ended the year with $472,296 in cash and continues to maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation while supporting near-term growth initiatives.

Reklaim remains focused on strengthening revenue quality, improving operating leverage, and scaling its platform within a privacy-first, AI-driven data ecosystem.

Additional details on Reklaim's financial results and operations can be found in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.reklaimyou.com/investors.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) is a privacy-first, AI-powered data platform that enables consumers to access, control, monetize, and remove their personal data from data brokers and third parties. Through its Reklaim Rewards and Reklaim Protect products, the Company provides users with transparency, choice, and financial participation.

For more information, visit https://www.reklaimyou.com.

Website: https://www.reklaimyou.com/investors

Meta Description:

Reklaim Ltd. (TSX.V: MYID, OTC: MYIDF) reports 2025 financial results, highlighting strategic investment in product and AI-driven capabilities, improved Q4 performance, and positioning for future growth.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.