Reklaim Ltd. Improves Balance Sheet, Announces Agreement to Reduce Outstanding Payables by 36%

News provided by

Reklaim Ltd.

17 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

Resolution of dispute reduces accounts payable by $506,695.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a successful agreement with a former vendor regarding outstanding payables, reducing disputed amounts by approximately $506,695. This agreement reduces outstanding accounts payable by 36% and will profoundly impact the Company's financial standing and improve its balance sheet substantially.

Continue Reading
Q2-2023 Reklaim Investor Call Highlighting Record Revenue & Profitability
Q2-2023 Reklaim Investor Call Highlighting Record Revenue & Profitability

Additionally, Reklaim held an investor call on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET to discuss its record Q2-2023 financial results and profitability. A recording of the presentation can be found here or at the company's investor site: www.investors.reklaimyours.com

About Reklaim

Consumer data and the evolution of privacy drive Reklaim. Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies. Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.