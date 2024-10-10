Reklaim Ltd. Reduces Debt By 11% Through Strategic Debt Conversion Initiative

Debt Settlement Marks Another Milestone in Reklaim's Financial Stability, Following a Year of Consistent Profitability

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (OTCQB: MYIDF) (TSXV: MYID) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), (the "Company"), the destination where consumers can view, edit, add and option their data for direct compensation, is pleased to announce a significant step in its financial strategy by reducing outstanding debt by approximately 11%. The Company has agreed to satisfy $100,000 of indebtedness owed to a non-arms length creditor through the issuance of 1,111,111 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share (the "Debt Settlement").

This latest conversion follows a strong year for Reklaim, during which the Company has maintained consistent profitability. Most recently, Reklaim achieved a positive EBITDA of $154,290 for Q2 2024, positioning the Company for continued financial growth. The issuance price per share was based on the closing trading price of the Company's shares on the TSX-V on October 4th, 2024.

This strategic debt reduction aligns with Reklaim's ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value and improve financial stability. The Debt Settlement is a critical component of the Company's broader capital strategy, designed to optimize its capital structure while minimizing dilution and fueling future growth.

All securities issued as part of the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the issuance date. This transaction will not result in creating a new Control Person for the Company.

With this debt settlement, Reklaim is well-positioned to pursue new opportunities, expand its consumer base, and continue enhancing profitability in upcoming quarters.

Final approval of the Debt Settlement is subject to TSX approval.

Additionally the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Pasternak as its new CFO, succeeding Dean Wood. Mr. Pasternak, CPA, CA, brings over 30 years of expertise in financial and strategic planning, as well as corporate and risk management, across both public and private sectors.

About Reklaim Ltd

Reklaim provides compliant data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, empowering consumers to take control of their personal information. By visiting Reklaim, users can confirm their identity and uncover data that has been collected and sold without their explicit consent. Through a Reklaim account, consumers can choose to either monetize their data or safeguard it using Reklaim's suite of privacy tools. For more information, visit Reklaim's investor page .

