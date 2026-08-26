Reklaim Ltd Reports Q2 2026 Results: Revenue Up 103%, Net Income of $723,000

Revenue growth and operating leverage continue to demonstrate the impact of strategic investments in AI, automation and platform development

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a privacy-first, AI-powered consumer data platform that enables consumers to control, monetize and remove their personal data, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026, including revenue of $2.63 million, representing 102.7% year-over-year growth, and net income of $722,954.

For the first six months of 2026, Reklaim generated $4.44 million in revenue and $1.09 million in net income. During the same period, the Company repurchased and returned to treasury 6.126 million common shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Q2-2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 102.7% to $2,632,143 compared to $1,298,703 in Q2-2025

Gross profit increased 101.4% to $2,017,241 compared to $1,001,583 in Q2-2025

Gross margin was 76.6%

Net income improved to $722,954 compared to a net loss of $223,563 in Q2-2025

Revenue increased 45.9% sequentially from Q1-2026

Net income increased 98.1% sequentially from Q1-2026

The Company generated $1,087,851 in net income during the first half of 2026

Operating cash flow for the first half of 2026 was approximately $849,532

Repurchased and returned to treasury 6,126,000 common shares under its NCIB as of June 30, 2026

Privacy Regulation and AI Continue to Strengthen Reklaim's Strategic Position

Reklaim continues to operate against a rapidly evolving regulatory and technological backdrop that management believes is increasing the value of transparent, consumer-consented data.

As of June 30, 2026, 24 U.S. states had enacted comprehensive consumer privacy legislation, with 20 of those laws already in effect. The regulatory environment is increasingly moving beyond traditional notice-and-opt-out frameworks toward more restrictive rules governing data collection, sensitive information, centralized deletion infrastructure, and operational compliance.

During the quarter, Reklaim completed its integration with California's Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform ("DROP"), enabling the Company to receive, match, process and report consumer deletion requests through the state-operated system.

The continued expansion of privacy regulation is occurring alongside the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, which is increasing demand for proprietary, differentiated, continuously refreshed and legally compliant data sources.

Reklaim believes its direct consumer relationships, explicit consent infrastructure and transparent data governance position the Company at the intersection of these two significant structural trends.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) is a privacy-first, AI-powered consumer data platform that enables individuals to control, monetize and remove their personal data. Through Reklaim Rewards and Reklaim Protect, the Company provides consumers with transparency, choice and financial participation in the data economy while delivering compliant, consent-based data solutions to enterprise partners.

For more information about Reklaim, visit reklaimyou.com.

Investors can access financial results, corporate information and investor updates at Reklaim Investor Relations.

Investor Contact

Reklaim Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.reklaimyou.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, anticipated benefits of investments in technology, automation and AI infrastructure, future operating leverage, the Company's ability to scale profitably, continued demand for privacy-first and consent-based data solutions, and the impact of evolving privacy regulation and artificial intelligence on the Company's business and market opportunity.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.