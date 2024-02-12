Reklaim Ltd Unveils Profitable Guidance for Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023 will mark the first full year of profitability for Reklaim Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), the destination where consumers can view, edit, add, and option their data to brands and platforms for direct compensation, is providing guidance that it is expecting to achieve full-year profitability for Fiscal 2023 as well as Q4-2023. This milestone would mark the first time Reklaim has experienced full-year profitability.

While audited financials are scheduled for release in early April, Reklaim is confident in maintaining a robust growth trajectory in 2024 and building upon the success and profitability it experienced throughout 2023. The company is strategically positioned to sustain its momentum and further enhance its market presence.

For comprehensive financial results, reported in CAD dollars, and in-depth Management Discussion and Analysis on previous releases, please visit SEDAR Plus ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's dedicated investor relations website at investors.reklaimyours.com .

For further information and inquiries, please visit www.reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim

Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the application , confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties without limitation and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the market for privacy may not continue to grow, recent privacy regulations may not have the anticipated effect, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although considered reasonable by management during preparation, such information may prove incorrect, and results may differ materially from what was anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will only update or revise any included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE Reklaim Ltd.