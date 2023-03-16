ReKlame Health Certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise in New York State

ReKlame Health is a Black-owned, clinician-led telepsychiatry and addiction medication service dedicated to treating BIPOC communities

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReKlame Health , a provider of culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare and addiction medicine for BIPOC communities, today announced that it has been certified a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) by New York State. The certification is granted to businesses that are owned by minority group members who are US citizens or permanent resident aliens. The certification is meaningful to ReKlame, as the 100% Black-founded and Black-led company seeks to provide care to ignored and underserved BIPOC populations in New York who face numerous barriers to obtaining high-quality, competent mental health care.

Only one-in-three Black people who need mental health care receive it, and 90% of Black people who have substance use disorder do not receive addiction treatment. Stigma and an inability to afford or access mental healthcare, or treatment, for addiction make the numbers considerably more dismal among people of color. Unfortunately, providers of color make up a very small portion of the behavioral health provider workforce .

Because of this it can be difficult for people of color to find a practitioner with whom they feel comfortable enough to share any race-related issues. Having a provider who shares a background and experiences with patients builds trust , as well as comfort and engagement within therapy. Patients with providers of their race or ethnicity and who speak their language report better outcomes . This leaves a large majority of providers not culturally competent enough to address these specific issues.

ReKlame provides addiction management and behavioral healthcare to those who have been underserved by health systems and state regulators. Founded in 2020 by Evans Rochaste, psychiatric nurse practitioner, who has seen firsthand the disregard for BIPOC communities during his work in the New York state healthcare system. In addition to its diverse workforce, all ReKlame clinical care providers receive cultural competency education to ensure they understand the people they serve and the struggles they go through in order to meet them where they are.

"ReKlame Health is taking action for the BIPOC communities in New York that are ignored and left to wallow in a healthcare system that has become a defacto feeder for the streets and the prison system," said Evans Rochaste NP, founder and CEO of ReKlame Health. "As a Black-owned business, we are acutely aware of the needs of the community and are dedicated to lowering the numerous barriers presented to those in need."

Clinicians interested in working at ReKlame can visit www.reklamehealth.com/careers/

About ReKlame Health

ReKlame Health provides culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare and addiction management for BIPOC communities. A psychiatric-led and tech-enabled practice, ReKlame treats a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, ADHD, trauma and mood disorders. ReKlame provides in-network access from the nation's largest commercial insurers, including Optum, United Healthcare, Oxford, Oscar, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna, and offers competitive pricing for cash-pay visits.

SOURCE ReKlame Health