ReKlame Health Expands BIPOC-Focused Psychiatric Care

Now available in New York , New Jersey and Florida , ReKlame Health brings culturally competent, tech-enabled behavioral healthcare and addiction management to traditionally underserved BIPOC communities

In-network with several national and regional commercial health plans, ReKlame looks to expand coverage for Medicaid and managed care plans

Black-founded and clinician-led mental healthcare innovator is actively hiring clinicians in New York , New Jersey and Florida

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReKlame Health , a provider of culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare for BIPOC communities, today announced that it is now serving patients in New Jersey and Florida, in addition to its existing footprint in New York. The expansion extends ReKlame's care to millions of potential new patients in historically underserved BIPOC communities, as the company continues to hire diverse local clinicians representative of the populations it serves.

America's mental healthcare system is failing people of color. Despite experiencing mental health disorder rates similar to those in more privileged populations, BIPOC communities are less likely to seek treatment, less likely to find or access high quality care and less likely to finish treatment. Correspondingly, the psychiatric profession has a long history of pathologizing people of color . Just 10.4% of psychiatry practitioners come from underrepresented groups. Psychiatry practitioners are also the least likely medical providers to accept any type of health insurance , with 62% accepting commercial insurance and 36% accepting Medicaid.

Launched in 2020 and led by founder & CEO Evans Rochaste, NP, ReKlame offers tech-enabled psychiatry and addiction medication management to Black and brown communities. A psychiatric-led, behavioral care-focused practice, ReKlame treats a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, ADHD, trauma and mood disorders. The practice provides in-network access from the nation's largest commercial insurers, including Optum, United Healthcare, Oxford, Oscar, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna. For those without insurance, ReKlame offers extremely competitive pricing for cash-pay visits at half the national average or less.

"I am intimately familiar with the challenges Black and brown communities face in finding and accessing high quality behavioral health care, and in feeling safe, seen and heard in their relationships with care providers," said Rochaste. "In expanding our practice to three of the nation's largest states, we intend to reach more BIPOC communities who are looking for affordable, empathetic care, delivered in collaboration with their existing medical care providers."

A Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Rochaste spent the last several years working in health systems in and around New York state, including New York Presbyterian - Columbia , Northwell Health , Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Bronx Lebanon .

ReKlame is actively hiring clinicians in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Clinicians interested in working at ReKlame can visit www.reklamehealth.com/careers/

