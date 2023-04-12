ReKlame Health Extends BIPOC Addiction Medicine Care into the Home

BIPOC mental healthcare innovator now administers alcohol use disorder (AUD) medication to patients in the comfort of their own homes

Delivered as part of a comprehensive mental health treatment plan, Naltrexone LAI blocks cravings, prevents withdrawals and saves lives

With excessive alcohol use leading to thousands of annual deaths in New York , ReKlame will focus an initial small scale rollout of an in-home addiction medicine care program for NYC patients

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReKlame Health , a provider of culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare for BIPOC communities, today announced that it has launched a small-scale rollout for an in-home addiction medicine care program. Delivered as part of a comprehensive mental health treatment plan and inclusive of virtual care, the program treats alcohol use disorder (AUD) within the BIPOC community in New York City.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on Black Americans, where 42% reported increased cases of loneliness, anxiety, and other factors of psychological distress. The increase in emotional and behavioral issues has led to an increase in alcohol misuse from binge drinking to AUD to alcohol-related deaths, with 6,700 alcohol-related deaths happening in New York state annually. The pandemic also disrupted the treatment programs for those seeking help for AUD when all in-person appointments had to migrate to virtual or telehealth appointments.

Naltrexone LAI is a life-saving medication that blocks brain receptors, removing desire and cravings associated with opioid and alcohol use. By eliminating daily cravings, patients avoid withdrawal, thus increasing the likelihood of achieving sobriety and mental health treatment success. Naltrexone LAI is an injection administered monthly by a health provider that historically followed an "in-person first, virtual second" standard of care pre-pandemic at health clinics and offices. Many in-person clinics and offices closed during the pandemic without extending options for patients who needed Naltrexone LAI. This exacerbated existing treatment scarcity, given that most mental health clinicians already did not provide Naltrexone LAI or similar treatments. To make matters worse, only a tiny percentage of care providers that administer Naltrexone LAI accept insurance.

ReKlame's newly launched hybrid virtual and at-home AUD medicine treatment program in New York City addresses the many hurdles the BIPOC community faces when seeking help. ReKlame patients diagnosed with AUD start on Naltrexone, a daily oral version of Naltrexone LAI, coupled with tele-psychiatry appointments. The patient is assessed during their tele-psychiatric appointments with their ReKlame care provider, who can assess medication tolerance. ReKlame care providers can then eventually bridge patients to Naltrexone LAI treatment by sending an RN to the patient's home to administer the monthly shot. The same assigned RN visits the patient monthly to administer the medication, observes the patient, and reports the results to the patient's psychiatric provider.

"Engagement is critical when treating substance use disorders," said Evans Rochaste, founder and CEO of ReKlame Health. "By having this collaborative hybrid model, we're able to have quicker touch-points with the patient, increased patient engagement, and vital increased patient retention."

Based on the patient success of the New York City program, ReKlame Health will roll out the hybrid AUD medication treatment program to other locations. ReKlame is in-network with all major plans (United Healthcare, Cigna , Oxford, Oscar, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Aetna) and provides affordable out-of-pocket access - so a patient's financial situation will not be a barrier to accessing high-quality psychiatric and addiction care services.

ReKlame is hiring clinicians in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Clinicians interested in working at ReKlame can visit www.reklamehealth.com/careers/

About ReKlame Health

Reklame Health is a revolutionary platform that seeks to bridge the gap in healthcare services for young BIPOC adults struggling with mental health and substance use conditions. Our platform utilizes cutting-edge technology to connect patients with culturally competent providers, ensuring that they receive equitable care that meets their unique needs.

Our mission is clear: to provide affordable and accessible care for all, particularly communities of color who have historically been underserved in mental health and addiction medicine care. Through our platform, we are committed to empowering young BIPOC adults to thrive, both physically and mentally, harnessing the power of technology to make a meaningful and lasting difference in their lives. For more information, visit www.reklamehealth.com .

