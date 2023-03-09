ReKlame Health Joins Cigna In-Network, Reducing Psychiatric Care Barriers for BIPOC Communities

Insurance coverage and financial hardship are top barriers to psychiatric care for BIPOC communities

Psychiatric and addiction care innovator now offers in-network coverage for Cigna members in New York , New Jersey , and Florida on path to reaching 10,000 BIPOC patients

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReKlame Health , a provider of culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare for BIPOC communities, today announced that it has joined Cigna as an in-network mental healthcare provider in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. ReKlame is now in-network with all of the nation's leading insurance plans, including Optum, United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Oxford and Oscar. The Black-founded and Black-led company brings high-quality telepsychiatry and addiction medication management to historically undertreated BIPOC communities.

As the country grapples with a mental health crisis , people of color are experiencing mental health and addiction issues more acutely . Factors such as cultural stigma , medical discrimination , wealth gaps , and a scarcity of mental health providers that are Black, Latinx, or Indigenous all contribute to the crisis. Those who do seek care face an additional roadblock where only 59% of psychiatrists accept insurance in comparison to the 80% national average of primary care physicians.

ReKlame Health , a New York State-certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise, provides high-quality and accessible addiction management and behavioral healthcare to those who have been underserved by the nation's healthcare system. ReKlame creates customized plans that integrate multiple modalities to treat patients holistically. ReKlame's team of providers is trained in cultural competency for behavioral health so their patients can feel safe, seen, and heard. Because cost is a major barrier to care for Black Americans, ReKlame Health provides cash pay visits at half the national average and also offers a sliding scale based on need + income in addition to accepting most major health insurance plans.

ReKlame has experienced major growth over the past year, highlighted by its expansion to serve patients in New Jersey and Florida . ReKlame Health will continue to expand its care by accepting Medicaid by the end of the year.

"ReKlame Health is a mission-driven company that is advancing behavioral health equity by lowering barriers to access care for an underserved population," said Evans Rochaste NP, founder and CEO of ReKlame Health. "By joining Cigna's network, we're now able to reach thousands more BIPOC patients who are in dire need of mental health and addiction care services."

ReKlame is actively hiring clinicians in New York, New Jersey and Florida. Clinicians interested in working at ReKlame can visit www.reklamehealth.com/careers/

About ReKlame Health

ReKlame Health provides culturally competent, affordable and empathetic behavioral healthcare and addiction management for BIPOC communities. A psychiatric-led and tech-enabled practice, ReKlame treats a range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, ADHD, trauma and mood disorders. ReKlame provides in-network access from the nation's largest commercial insurers, including Optum, United Healthcare, Oxford, Oscar, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna, and offers competitive pricing for cash-pay visits.

SOURCE ReKlame Health