Rekord Structures Launches in the United States: Bringing State-of-the-Art Structures to the Military Just in Time for Independence Day

Rekord Structures

03 Jul, 2023, 17:08 ET

WASHINGTON, Ga., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our U.S. military relies on high-quality tent structures for many of their deployment operations. Now, just in time for Independence Day, industry leading Rekord Structures is bringing its large-scale, customizable and turn-key structures to the United States market. Their products are Made in America and specifically designed for fast and easy deployment as durable and comfortable safe harbors for those who protect the red, white and blue.

Rekord Structures' military shelter tents are useful as command centers, conference rooms, canteens, storage facilities, dining halls, and more. They also offer full-scale rapid deployment structures for disaster relief organizations. Their structures exceed the United States' military's rigid guidelines.

Rekord Structures' military tent structures offer exceptional durability through aluminum and steel framing with modular joints. These tents offer weather resistance in heavy snows and high winds, UV protection and water-resistance, as well as provide military personnel comfort and respite from the rigors of daily life in the military.

Rekord Structures' top-selling military tents include the ALU 32'x 200' and the RFS 100' x 165'. Rekord also offers several military tent solutions providing functions such as:

  • Living tents
  • Maintenance tents
  • Kitchen tents
  • Laundry rooms
  • Hangars

Rekord Structures has been operating in Europe and nine other countries for more than two decades and is now bringing its engineering and innovation expertise to the U.S. market. 

"Our military-grade structures have served as trusted shelter solutions for militaries all over the world," said Martin Isaac, COO of Rekord Structures. "We are thrilled to offer our top-performing shelters, built on over 24 years of engineering and innovation, with U.S. military organizations. We offer over 30 products that are used in over 10 countries."

Any organization looking for top-performing, long-lasting military tents can look no further than Rekord Structures.

About Rekord Structures

Rekord Structures is an innovative architectural design, engineering consultancy, and semi-permanent structural manufacturing company that works with high-quality tensioned fabric membranes. Rekord combines its 20 years of construction experience with a focus on the rigorous needs of the U.S. military. Rekord offers organizations in various industries a turn-key partner to develop customized structures that meet national and international standards.

