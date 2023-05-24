Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Growing Rapidly, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Domain - Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Astellas, Amgen, Janssen, Kartos, Cullinan Oncology, Meryx

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market is poised to show significant growth, mainly attributed to recent drug approvals, increasing incidence, and anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

In 2020, 19,940 new cases and 11,180 deaths were estimated in the US according to Cancer Stat Facts. Despite advances in therapy, prognosis remains poor, with 28% alive at 5 years after diagnosis.

new cases and deaths were estimated in the US according to Cancer Stat Facts. Despite advances in therapy, prognosis remains poor, with alive at 5 years after diagnosis. Leading relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia companies such as AROG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Moleculin Biotech, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, CicloMed LLC, Amgen, Meryx, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cellectis S.A., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Kite, Astellas Pharma Inc, Novartis, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PureTech, AB Science, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Lava Therapeutics, and others are developing novel relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market in the coming years. Some key therapies for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment include Crenolanib, Annamycin liposomal, CTX-712, Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, AMG 553, MRX-2843, Pembrolizumab, MK-0482, UCART123v1.2, CLN-049, KITE-222, ASP7517, VOB560 + MIK665, CYC065, LYT-200, AB8939, CB-5339, CG-806, KRT-232, JNJ-75276617, LAVA-051 , and others.

and others. The emerging relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia therapies are in their clinical trials' mid and late phases and are awaiting a launch to make the pipeline robust.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of hematologic cancer that is distinguished by the clonal growth of myeloid blasts in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and/or other organs. AML can affect tissues other than bone marrow and blood, such as lymph nodes, the brain, skin, and other organs. The majority of elderly people relapse or become refractory to early therapy. They are referred to as relapse/refractory AML patients. AML is the most frequent kind of acute leukemia in adults, primarily affecting the elderly, with a median age of diagnosis of 67 years. Each patient has a unique set of chromosomal abnormalities. A higher frequency of anomalies is connected with increasing age. AML and its subtypes are diagnosed via blood and bone marrow tests. The presence of a change in the number and appearance of blood cells aids in the R/R AML diagnosis.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's analysis, R/R acute myeloid leukemia is more prominent in males in comparison to females.

The R/R AML market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total R/R AML Incident Cases

R/R AML Gender-specific Cases

R/R AML Age-specific Cases

R/R AML Mutation-specific Cases

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market

Most AML patients are treated with two chemotherapy phases: remission induction (also known as induction) and consolidation (postremission therapy). Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is the sole curative therapy option for the vast majority of R/R patients. Only patients who are physically fit enough to undertake the surgery are considered for HSCT. However, the majority of patients diagnosed with relapsed/refractory are elderly people with low performance scores, which limits therapy options. However, recent new medicine introductions aimed at R/R AML are attempting to meet this urgent need.

IDHIFA (enasidenib) was licensed by the US FDA in August 2017 to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML who had the genetic mutation IDH2. The medicine is approved for use in conjunction with the RealTime IDH2 Assay, which detects particular mutations in the IDH2 gene in AML patients. IDHIFA is an orphan medication with priority review. The FDA approved TIBSOVO (ivosidenib) tablets in July 2018 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML who carry the genetic mutation IDH1. This is the first medicine in its class (IDH1 inhibitors) to be licensed for use in conjunction with an FDA-approved companion test for detecting particular mutations in the IDH1 gene in AML patients. This drug has received fast-track and orphan classification for AML.

Moreover, the FDA approved XOSPATA (gilteritinib) tablets in November 2018 to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML who have an FLT3 mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test. The FDA also approved an expanded indication for a companion diagnostic, allowing it to be used in conjunction with XOSPATA. Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.'s LeukoStrat CDx FLT3 Mutation Assay is used to detect the FLT3 mutation in AML patients.

Key Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and Companies

Crenolanib: AROG Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

Annamycin liposomal: Moleculin Biotech

CTX-712: Chordia Therapeutics, Inc./Theradex

Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine: CicloMed LLC

AMG 553: Amgen

MRX-2843: Meryx, Inc.

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MK-0482: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

UCART123v1.2: Cellectis S.A.

CLN-049: Cullinan Oncology, LLC

KITE-222: Kite

ASP7517: Astellas Pharma Inc

VOB560 + MIK665: Novartis

CYC065: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

LYT-200: PureTech

AB8939: AB Science

CB-5339: Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.

CG-806: Aptose Biosciences Inc.

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

JNJ-75276617: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

LAVA-051: Lava Therapeutics

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market are expected to change in the next years. The expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the R/R AML market in the 7MM. Moreover, the pipeline for R/R AML is quite robust; many prospective therapies are being researched for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment, and it is safe to expect that the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia treatment space will have a substantial impact on the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market throughout the forecast period.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market. Despite the new therapies, there are a number of constraints connected with the present medication environment. The older population's overall survival rate remains relatively low. The presence of numerous chromosomal and genetic abnormalities makes treating R/R AML a difficult proposition, as the disease's heterogeneity renders targeted therapies vulnerable. Many older people are unable to sustain the severe side effects of the aggressive chemotherapy therapies used to treat AML. These concerns necessitate the development of new treatments.

Moreover, the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies AROG Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Moleculin Biotech, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, CicloMed LLC, Amgen, Meryx, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cellectis S.A., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Kite, Astellas Pharma Inc, Novartis, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PureTech, AB Science, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Lava Therapeutics, and others Key Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies Crenolanib, Annamycin liposomal, CTX-712, Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, AMG 553, MRX-2843, Pembrolizumab, MK-0482, UCART123v1.2, CLN-049, KITE-222, ASP7517, VOB560 + MIK665, CYC065, LYT-200, AB8939, CB-5339, CG-806, KRT-232, JNJ-75276617, LAVA-051, and others

Scope of the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Key Insights 2. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Introduction 3. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment and Management 7. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Marketed Drugs 10. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis 12. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers 16. Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

