RELATABLE AND MORBID PODCAST BRING FANS A ONE-OF-A-KIND DELUXE TAROT DECK

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable , the modern entertainment and consumer products company that transforms trends into engaging products for Gen Z, millennials and their families, is teaming up with the popular Morbid Podcast , a Top 10 U.S. podcast and Top 3 U.S. true crime show, to create their official Deluxe Morbid Tarot Card Deck. The limited-edition deck will be available for pre-order from 9:00 AM ET on Oct. 31, 2025 through Dec. 21, 2025 at morbidtarot.com .

"As longtime Morbid fans, bringing this project to life was pure joy for our team and we can't wait to share it with other fans of Morbid and tarot enthusiasts alike," said Colleen Dolan, VP of Brand Strategy at Relatable. "We love finding unexpected ways to bring fan communities closer to the stories and creators they adore, and this special release does exactly that."

The Deluxe Tarot Deck features all 78 Major and Minor Arcana cards in linen-finish emerald green with gold and silver foil accents, an instruction book, and a premium slide box. Every piece of artwork is commissioned from renowned artist and sculptor, Marisa Aragón Ware, and includes fun Morbid-themed Easter eggs for fans to discover throughout the deck.

"We wanted to create something special that brings the Morbid universe to life," said Ash Kelley and Alaina Urquhart of Morbid. "This deck is full of our favorite imagery and is designed to make every listener feel a little spookier and a lot more excited for the season."

The Deluxe Tarot Deck combines Relatable's expertise in creating unique fan experiences with Morbid, the popular podcast exploring true crime, offering fans and collectors an immersive and beautifully crafted tarot experience.

Each Deck will be made to order following the pre-order window. Pre-orders are available from 9:00 AM ET on Oct. 31, 2025 through Dec. 21, 2025 at morbidtarot.com .

About Relatable

Relatable (Formerly What Do You Meme?) is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Incoherent, Tower Stack, Hunt A Killer, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

About Morbid

Morbid is an iconic American anthology podcast hosted by Alaina Urquhart-White and Ash Kelley. The podcast, which premiered in May 2018, has been a mainstay on the Top 20 US Overall podcast charts for years, having released hundreds of episodes that have collectively been downloaded more than 1.2 billion times. The duo was inspired to create the podcast to share their love of all things dark and macabre. They lovingly refer to their listeners as "weirdos" and open each episode with a message of "Hey Weirdos." The weirdos are the heart of Morbid — a found family that thrives on dark humor, spooky stories, and unapologetic weirdness. Each episode of Morbid typically covers a different case, though bigger cases may be two, three, or even four parts. Morbid episodes are known for being well-researched and told with humor, sarcasm, and swearing (though never at the victims' expense).

In 2020, Alaina and Ash launched the Morbid Network, which features everything from horror movie review shows like "Eye Of The Duck," "Scream!," and "Mostly Horror," as well as "That's Spooky," "Cult Liter," and "Obitchuary," which focus on strange history, true crime and scathing obituaries. Alaina and Ash have produced and hosted multiple original audio projects, including "The Rewatcher," "Scream!," and "Crime Countdown." Alaina has also authored two crime fiction novels with Zando Publishing, which debuted at #2 and #1 on the NY Times' Bestsellers List, respectively. In 2025, Morbid joined SiriusXM for exclusive distribution worldwide.

