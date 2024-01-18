RELATABLE BRINGS ON FORMER IMC TOYS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT KAREN BRANSON TO BUILD UPON CONTINUED BUSINESS GROWTH

Appoints Branson as Chief Revenue Officer to Further Expand Market Share

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relatable (formerly What Do You Meme?®), a modern entertainment and consumer product company inspired by pop culture and social media, announced the hiring of new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Karen Branson. This expansion follows Relatable's highest-grossing revenue year in company history.

Branson brings over 15 years of experience in the toy and game industry, where she has developed and delivered on nationwide growth plans and sales strategies. Prior to joining Relatable, Branson most recently served as Senior Vice President of IMC Toys North America. At IMC, Branson led their entrance into the North American market while establishing and building out the US Subsidiary. Branson led the strategy to introduce IMC's top brand, Cry Babies, helping to catapult it to the #2 national brand within the Baby Doll space. In addition, Branson helped to build out the brands from a storytelling perspective, working to secure placement for IMC original content on Netflix as well as other channels. Prior, she was the director of sales for Schleich USA Inc., where she was instrumental in rolling out sales and operations planning while managing the company's North and South American businesses.

"Innovation and creative development have been the key drivers of Relatable's transformation and growth," said Karen Branson, Chief Revenue Officer at Relatable. "I'm thrilled to be on the front lines of strategizing plans to escalate Relatable's position in the market and help grow the company to reach its full potential."

What began as the best-selling, award-winning viral card game sensation What Do You Meme?, Relatable has continued to expand its product offerings in the adult party game, drinking game, family-friendly game, plush and pets arenas. In its seven years of operations, Relatable has grown to over 80 employees and a massive 32% market share. With the company's rapid expansion and a diversification of its distribution model on a global scale, Branson aims to build upon Relatable's growth to further the company's position in the industries it serves, elevating Relatable to the leading entertainment company across toys and games.

"Karen brings fresh ideas and years of industry experience to this team," said Tom Emelo, Chief Strategy Officer at Relatable. "We're excited to see how she creatively executes our shared visions to propel Relatable to new heights."

To learn more about Relatable, visit www.relatable.com .

About Relatable

Relatable is a modern entertainment company in the Toy and Game space, inspired by pop culture and social media, with a variety of oﬀerings to spice up game night and daily life. The company recently rebranded from What Do You Meme?, (originally named after its ﬂagship game), to reﬂect its impressive and wide variety of oﬀerings across adult, family, drinking, relationship games, and more. Some of these include Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, the upcoming 2023 launch of Who Killed Mia?, as well as viral hit lifestyle products like the Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pad. Co-founded by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele in 2016, Relatable has become the fastest-growing toy and game company in the industry, with more than 30% market share in the adult party games space. Its signature game What Do You Meme? was even crowned Amazon's #1 bestselling game. Products from Relatable are available at retailers such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and online at relatable.com. For more information, visit www.relatable.com and follow along on Instagram at @byrelatable and Tiktok @by_relatable.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Brief

[email protected]

SOURCE Relatable