Related Companies Launches Sales at Lantern House

"Inspired by the history and views of the neighborhood, Heatherwick Studio designed Lantern House from the inside-out creating a one-of-a-kind collection of residences along the High Line," said Jordan Sasson, Vice President at Related Companies. "The timeless architecture, with its signature modern interpretation of bay windows, inviting interiors by March & White, and Related's signature amenities and services will create unmatched homes in the heart of West Chelsea."

Lantern House builds on Heatherwick Studio's international boundary-pushing projects, including Vessel at Hudson Yards and Little Island at Pier 55. The design for Lantern House is a response to the neighborhood's maritime warehouses and a nod to Downtown Manhattan's industrial loft spaces. The building's façade features hand-laid antiqued grey brickwork with industrial metal detailing, and a dramatic reinvention of the bay window that maximizes light and views including breathtaking views of the Hudson River, the Midtown skyline, the High Line, and Chelsea's historic district.

"For our first residential project in North America, we wanted to design something that is interesting to look at and could be part of the view," said Thomas Heatherwick, Founder of Heatherwick Studio. "People love to live in memorable places. For Lantern House, it was important that our design feel rooted in and of New York as much as possible. When Lantern House residents return home, we want them to feel like they are returning to a place like no other."

As distinctive from the inside as it is from the outside, Lantern House's interiors were designed by March & White, the international design studio founded in London by Elliot March and James White. Leaders in modern luxury and experience-centric design, March & White are known for their sophisticated and dynamic approach.

Each of the 181 residences at Lantern House include the building's signature three-dimensional bay windows, offering horizontal and vertical panoramas and adding grace, symmetry and proportion in every room. March & White's interiors seamlessly complement Lantern House's distinctive architecture resulting in homes that are timeless and undeniably luxurious.

"It all started with the architecture as we worked closely with Related and Heatherwick Studio to define the story of Lantern House. It was important for the interiors and architecture to have a conversation that incorporated the history and energy of the location and neighborhood," said James White. Elliot March continued, "We collaborated closely with Heatherwick Studio sharing ideas throughout the design and development process to bring creativity and materiality into the interiors. The holistic design connects a distinctive façade with a heritage interior. In all ways, Lantern House is a building filled with character."

Custom open-plan kitchens designed by March & White are featured in each home, with a mix of warm natural materials and elegant custom finishes, effortlessly melding timeless craft with modern technology. Kitchens feature a fully integrated Gaggenau appliance package, convex-fluted oak cabinetry handcrafted in the UK by English joinery purveyors WJ White, marble countertops and backsplashes offered in Calacatta Venato or Nordic Grey and custom-designed bronze finish trim and hardware throughout. Each home will also feature ceiling heights up to 10'9", 8' tall solid core wood doors with March & White designed hardware by Valli & Valli and 5" wide oak flooring. Residences will be available in two distinct finish palettes, offering early buyers their preferred choice of material palettes.

The courtyard designed by Hollander Design wraps around the 1,900 square-foot, free-standing glass-walled lobby pavilion inviting residents home through a distinctive entryway flanked by maple and magnolia trees. Surrounding the garden are a library lounge with fireplace, private dining suite for 20 guests with a bar and catering kitchen, game room and screening room. Residents will also be able to enjoy a co-working lounge and a Loggia Gallery furnished with a mix of lounge and bar seating that opens onto a private courtyard garden.

The two-story health includes a 75-foot long swimming pool in a double-height space, cold plunge pool, hot tub, traditional and infrared saunas, locker rooms, men's and women's steam rooms, and spa treatment room. Curated by Equinox, the health club and swimming pool overlook the High Line and include the latest exercise equipment, a yoga and stretching room and a private training room. Additional amenities include a children's playroom and an outdoor play terrace. Residents also have access to a spectacular rooftop sundeck offering panoramic city skyline views with lush landscaping, a barbecue area, a fire pit, dining table and chaise lounges. Lantern House will also feature an on-site parking garage, bicycle storage and ground floor retail space.

Located in West Chelsea, a neighborhood cherished for its history and vibrant art scene, Lantern House's unique design adds to a district that has become a hotbed for contemporary architecture from Pritzker Prize-winning master architects like Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry. One of New York City's most sought-out places to live, West Chelsea's diverse lifestyle, culinary, retail and cultural attractions are close by, while some of Manhattan's most interesting neighborhoods and parks, including Hudson Yards and the 550-acre Hudson River Park, are just moments away.

Lantern House features one- to four-bedroom residences, many with private setback terraces, and an assortment of expansive penthouses. Pricing will start at $1.395 million to approximately $17 million. Related Sales LLC and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are the exclusive marketing and sales agents for the development. Occupancy is slated for fourth quarter 2020. The sales gallery is located at 153 10th Avenue. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.lanternhouse.com or call (212) 796-0515.

For high resolution imagery of Lantern House, please visit: https://related.box.com/s/o80oj6r66r4dj293dnj0c9njooc1cok3

ABOUT RELATED COMPANIES

Related Companies is a global real estate and lifestyle company defined by innovation and the most prominent privately-owned real estate firm in the United States. Formed over 45 years ago, Related is the largest private owner of affordable housing and a fully-integrated, highly diversified industry leader with experience in virtually every aspect of development, acquisitions, management, finance, marketing and sales. Headquartered in New York City, Related has offices and major developments in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, South Florida, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi and London, and boasts a team of approximately 4,000 professionals. Related was recently named to Fast Company Magazine's list of the 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World. For more information about Related, please visit www.related.com

ABOUT HEATHERWICK STUDIO

Heatherwick Studio is a team of 250 problem solvers dedicated to making the physical world around us better for everyone. Based out of our combined workshop and design studio in Central London, we create buildings, spaces, master-plans, objects and infrastructure. Focusing on large scale projects in cities all over the world, we prioritize those with the greatest positive social impact. Working as practical inventors with no signature style, our motivation is to design soulful and interesting places which embrace and celebrate the complexities of the real world. The approach driving everything is to lead from human experience rather than any fixed design dogma. The studio's multi award-winning completed projects include Zeitz MOCAA, the conversion of a disused grain silo into a new museum for contemporary art in South Africa; a 16-storey landmark for Hudson Yards known as Vessel; the Learning Hub at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University; and the UK Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo 2010.

The studio is currently working on approximately 30 live projects in ten countries. Projects under construction include a new park and performance space, Pier55, in the Hudson River, New York and a new major headquarters for Google in both King's Cross and Silicon Valley (in collaboration with BIG).

www.heatherwick.com



ABOUT MARCH & WHITE

March & White is a global interior design firm based in London, New York, and Los Angeles. Thanks to years' worth of experience in the luxury sector, they understand the speed at which it changes. True to their mission to remain relevant through reinvention, they are now renowned as the experts in modern luxury. "Experience-Centric Design" is the unique process they have pioneered to integrate the human story into every space. With a focus on health, wellness, and technology, each project begins fresh, like a story, unfolding with a coherent vision that closes the circle between ideation and conclusion to form a complete narrative. Their unique ability to anticipate world trends and apply holistic thinking to the needs of the client and end-user has earned them the reputation of creating meaningful spaces that both reflect and shape how we live, work, and play. Beyond design, they create places with a real sense of experience.

