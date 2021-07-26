Related, ROVR And BH Group Launch District 225, Turn-Key Condominium To Target Incoming Miami Transplants, Young Professionals

MIAMI, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's leading developer, Related Group (Related), alongside partners ROVR and BH Group , has launched sales for District 225, a turn-key luxury condominium tower in Downtown Miami. With 343 fully furnished units and the ability to offset costs via Airbnb, District 225 offers flexible, 'toothbrush ready' living. Prices start from the $350,000s for studios to the $700,000s for two-bedroom residences.

Located just steps away from MiamiCentral station and many of Miami's most popular areas and attractions, District 225 solidifies the 'New Downtown' as the city's most promising neighborhood. The building also has quick access to hotspots like Brickell, The Design District, Wynwood, Coconut Grove and Miami Beach.

"Related has helped reinvent countless communities across South Florida – from Wynwood to Fort Lauderdale. Now it is Downtown Miami's moment in the sun," said Jon Paul Pérez, President of Related. "The incredible location, coupled with the unmatched flexibility on offer, makes District 225 a perfect fit for Miami's young professionals as well as the countless numbers of individuals and families moving to the city every day. Alongside ROVR, BH Group and Airbnb, we look forward to raising the bar for luxury condo living."

"Miami has become the most dynamic city in the country and as a result, our housing demands are evolving rapidly", said Oscar Rodriguez, Principal at ROVR. "ROVR is excited to partner with Related in this innovative and visionary project."

Leveraging the industry's top talents, District 225 continues Related's more than 40-year track-record of advancing architecture and design standards for luxury condominiums. The building's exterior embodies timeless sophistication, featuring a sleek aesthetic conceptualized by the award-winning Siegler Suarez Architects . Renowned, Brooklyn-based Meshberg Group heads up interior design, injecting the property's shared spaces and residences with an infective energy unique to Downtown Miami. Meshberg Group marries its modern industrial Brooklyn touch with natural modern influences to create light, inviting and warm spaces. Its shared living interiors feature a warm color palette of soft whites and greys with natural oak and teak against terrazzo flooring, while the varying residences intend to transport residents from bustling urban energy to serenity with the use of soft tones and white oaks for the flooring and cabinets. The soaring ceilings give each space an airy feel, while floor-to-ceiling windows breathe in ample light framing the skyline against magic sunsets and sunrises.

"District 225 represents an innovative approach to building design and development, and we're proud to work with Related to enable future residents to experience the benefits of home sharing on Airbnb," said Jesse Stein, Head of Real Estate for Airbnb.

"Inspired by the surrounding location, we're designing spaces that cater to the growing transient lifestyle without losing the sense of home," said CEO and founder of Meshberg Group, Adam Meshberg. "We're honoring the downtown Miami roots, while simultaneously evoking a feeling that is timeless and brings you back home with a perfect blend of warm colors, lights, materials, textures and modern furnishings that soften the spaces and deliver on aesthetic and functionality."

Flexibility is a key theme at District 225, which features a variety of residential layouts, from spacious studio and one-bedroom floor plans to the striking two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, each residence will come fully furnished and finished by Meshberg Group, offering a truly move-in ready experience. Owners can also take advantage of the fully customizable, smart-home management system, providing the opportunity to access their home from an app, even while away.

Designed to satisfy today's ever-more discerning buyer, District 225 boasts Related's most expansive amenity package to date, with hand-curated offerings catering to residents' every whim. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy the indoor basketball court, professional-grade racquetball court, 28-foot-tall rock-climbing wall, state-of-the-art training center and yoga/spinning studio. The dedicated coworking space addresses the new "work from home" era with lavishly appointed private meeting rooms, while the resident's lounge is set to be a go-to for movie nights and intimate gatherings, offering, full-size billiards table and various other entertainment and gathering areas.

Outdoors, residents are greeted with a stunning rooftop amenity deck, complete with resort-style pool and show-stopping 360-degree views of the iconic Miami skyline and turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay. The fire pits and summer kitchens make this outdoor space ideal for catching the sunset or taking a moonlight dip, while the various seating nooks offer the perfect place to enjoy the world-famous Miami sunshine and endless views.

Following in Related's tradition of showcasing museum-quality artwork across all properties, District 225 will boast a robust contemporary art collection. The works will be hand-selected by Related's in-house art curators – also in charge of managing the world-famous Jorge M. Perez Collection.

Rounding out the amenity package is a program that has been tailored to seamlessly work with Airbnb, allowing residents to gain additional income when they're away, through hosting on Airbnb. District 225 will be professionally managed by Atlantic & Pacific who will employ staff to directly handle all aspects of the Airbnb hosting process, from assistance with listing and marketing the unit, to coordination of maintenance and cleaning. Stays can be any length of time, allowing residents to get a return on a quicker trip or longer duration.

"Thousands of people are flocking to Miami every week, making this type of flexible residential concept more alluring every day," explained Eric Fordin, Senior Vice President of Related. "District 225 delivers a more attainable and convenient level of luxury, with the same high-quality offerings that buyers have come to expect from Related projects. We are thrilled to be filling this void and look forward to welcoming future residents to our sales gallery to experience it themselves."

Sales will be led by Fortune International Realty, with prices ranging from $350,000 to $700,000. For more information, please visit district225miami.com. To schedule a tour, please contact Jennifer Lopez Director of Sales (305) 202-2574.

About The Related Group

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion over 40+ years.

The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

Currently, The Related Group has over 70 projects in varying phases of development.

