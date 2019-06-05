Relationship 2.0 Launches LIVING 2.0 - A Breakthrough in the Lifestyle Benefits Industry

STAMFORD, Conn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationship 2.0, a digital behavioral health and wellness company with solutions for everyday living, is proud to announce the launch of LIVING 2.0—a suite of powerful, effective behavioral health and wellness solutions to improve quality of life. It's available to employers, associations, and affinity groups through their benefits broker and direct to consumers online.

LIVING 2.0 is designed to give individuals easy access to tools for the management of life's core stressors, including personal relationships, finances, overcoming stress and anxiety, and more.

Relationship 2.0 is best known for CoupleWise, an app they built to repair, grow, and strengthen marriages and committed relationships. The self-help program is based on the wisdom of a team of relationship experts and therapists, including best-selling authors. LIVING 2.0 goes a step further by adding a bundle of lifestyle and wellness benefits into a single, affordable offering.

"The past 3 years launching CoupleWise opened my eyes to the breadth of challenges faced every day," said Dan Gallo, CEO of Relationship 2.0. "We're in a worldwide mental health and wellness crisis. It became my mission to build a robust, cost-effective solution to serve the most important parts of our lives—that lead to real joy and improved quality of life. LIVING 2.0 is the result."

Besides saving the average household over $400 every month, LIVING 2.0's science-based programs improve your health and well-being, including: trauma-based disorders, identity theft prevention, even members-only discounts on entertainment, travel and dining. LIVING 2.0 also addresses:

Child development issues

Opioid, alcohol, and drug addiction recovery

LIVING 2.0 is available at www.living2-0.com. The company is also building distribution with benefits brokers, contact: mcarroll@living2-0.com, or kwarne@living2-0.com for more information.

"The insurance industry leaders I've met with," Gallo says, "all tell us this is an absolutely ground-breaking program. In just a few weeks we've signed a dozen agencies putting LIVING 2.0 in reach of 30 million people."

Gallo continues, "If you are struggling, we want you to know LIVING 2.0 offers real hope to live life to the fullest. That's LIVING 2.0."

LIVING 2.0 comes in 3 plans: Foundations ($19.95/mo.), Plus ($29.95/mo.), and Premium ($34.95/mo.).

For more information visit www.living2-0.com, and www.couplewise.com .

SOURCE Relationship 2.0, Inc.

