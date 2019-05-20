Relationship-Building App ZooWho by Sean Bair to Launch This Summer

PROVO, Utah, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the prevalence of social media in modern society, vital relationships are often reduced to little more than faces on a screen. One entrepreneur, Sean Bair, is working to combat how social media is driving apart our real world connections with others through his new app, ZooWho.

ZooWho serves as a relationship-boosting tool by allowing users to record details about friends and acquaintances, such as important dates, personal favorites and preferences. These details help users remember important things about their inner circle, and can even help them become more invested in their friends' lives.

"Other platforms focus on 'day of' events, often for only a birthday. The user is relegated, like everyone else, to writing on their wall or sending a last minute text," Bair said. "This type of response is completely impersonal. It doesn't strengthen a relationship."

ZooWho helps users further invest in their friend's lives by providing them with gentle reminders to reach out to those in their inner circle in order to further cultivate those relationships.

"ZooWho's algorithms take into consideration geography, desired frequency of contact and relationship strength to enable the user to reach out in a more meaningful way," Bair said. "Imagine receiving a handwritten birthday card in the mail from a friend compared to seeing 'Happy Birthday' from one of 40 or more posted on your Facebook wall."

With ZooWho, users will be able to foster meaningful relationships beyond their screens and grow closer to the people they cherish in their lives.

About Sean Bair

Sean Bair is an established entrepreneur whose new app, ZooWho, is designed to help users foster their existing personal connections. The app is slated to be released in the summer of 2019. For more information on ZooWho, please visit https://www.zoowho.com/ .

SOURCE ZooWho

Related Links

https://www.zoowho.com

