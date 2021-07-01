Relationship Intelligence Makes its Mobile Debut With Release of the Core Strengths Mobile App

"We're thrilled to be able to provide immediate relationship insight with our new app," says Tim Scudder, author, and principal at Core Strengths. "It gives people ideas about how to improve their daily interactions - all customized based on different personalities and SDI 2.0 assessment results."

With the Core Strengths app, users can:

Develop self and team-awareness to build a high-trust workplace

Compare communication styles and get personalized insight so interactions are more productive

Embrace diverse perspectives and navigate conflict with respect

According to the National Business Research Institute, employee satisfaction increases nearly 50% when workers develop close relationships on the job, and 77% of employees list relationships with coworkers as a priority to drive engagement. Stronger connections between employees led to less workplace conflict, an issue that costs organizations $360 billion in paid hours annually.

However, only 5% of workers agree their organization helps them build stronger personal relationships. The Core Strengths mobile app gives teams instant relationship-improving insight, helping them embrace their diversity, navigate conflict, and deliver better results together.

The Core Strengths app will be available in the Google Play and Apple stores starting July 1, 2021. For more information and to download the app, visit https://knowledge.corestrengths.com/mobile-app-download

About: Since 1971, over five million people worldwide have experienced the power of Core Strengths to help make their relationships more meaningful and productive. Through their award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and breakthrough team-coaching platform and training, Core Strengths helps organizations align people development with their culture and business strategy for better results through relationships.

