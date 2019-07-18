Relationship Marketing Hub Optimove Hires New VP of R&D

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove , the science-first relationship marketing hub, announced today that it has hired technology and SaaS vetaran Rachel Shehori as Vice President of Research and Development. In this role, she will lead the execution of Optimove's product roadmap, leading a team of more than 50 to scale Optimove's R&D department and realize Optimove's roadmap at the highest quality, while keeping excellent time-to-market.

Shehori is an experienced R&D leader with a passion for SaaS and customer management who has worked with over 1000 enterprise brands in the course of her career, and understands both the challenges customers face and the industry standards businesses demand. Shehori has a proven track record of building, leading and managing multi-disciplinary engineering organizations; prior to joining the Optimove team, she worked at HP as a Director of Engineering, SaaS HP Enterprise Software for six years, where she led a team that created more than 22 products on the HP platform.

"As brands continue to have more choices in technology platforms and approaches than ever before, it is critical for us to understand the market drivers, customer pain points and the products that best alleviate those pain points," said Pini Yakuel, Optimove's founder and CEO. "Rachel's rich history working with industry giants has given her a unique perspective that will help ensure our product roadmap is well executed for future success."

Shehori joins Optimove at an exciting moment in the company's growth. Optimove grew 1.25x in the first quarter of the year, from 200 to 250 employees and counting, added 350 new brands across e-commerce, luxury fashion, beauty, gaming and more, and officially reaches over one billion customers.

"Brands continue to navigate increasing customer complexity as they strive for a single customer view — one made up of multiple datasets that when working in tandem make marketing work more efficiently. Optimove's work with top brand names is proof of how valuable their tech has become in achieving this for their customers, and as a result, Optimove has become a talent magnet in the industry," said Shehori. "In a time when data is king, I'm thrilled to join such a science-minded, customer-first organization alongside some of the smartest people in the business."

Shehori holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Math and Physics from Tel Aviv University and is a graduate of the Stanford Innovation and Entrepreneurship Certificate Program. She will be based out of the Tel Aviv office.

