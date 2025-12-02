MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Recognized as "One of America's Top 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2026," RelationshipAdviceForum demonstrates the mission behind its accolade by launching a groundbreaking philanthropic program designed to transform unemployed Nigerian youth into employment-ready professionals.

RelationshipAdviceForum , founded and sponsored by American CEO and philanthropist April Masini, today formally announced the launch of its hands-on-training scholarship program in Nigeria under the Why Erinfolami Initiative, created by Erinfolami Yusuf. This announcement marks a major milestone in the organization's multi-tier global philanthropic framework and demonstrates why it has been consistently recognized for excellence in leadership, innovation, and impact.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Inaugural Scholarships Awarded

The first cohort of scholarship recipients has officially been selected:

Shittu Mutiu — nominated by Alhaji Rauf Alalukinba

Mudasiru Lateefat — nominated by Alhaji Rauf Alalukinba

Elijah Oladokun — nominated by PS/IGE for Kajola Zonal Education Inspectorate, Mrs. Jose Moyosola Folasade

Each awardee will receive structured hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, English tutoring, skills development, and guided career preparation designed to bridge the gap from "unemployable" to employment-ready.

A Transformational Model: Skill-Building, Mentorship, and Leadership Training

The Why Erinfolami Initiative is structured as a practical roadmap, integrating:

English tutoring

Hands-on vocational training

Professional mentorship

Resume building and job-readiness support

When asked why she specifically recruited Vicki Kosnoski, former C-Suite executive in the aerospace and defense industry, to serve as the Initiative's English tutor, April Masini explained: "One-on-one English tutoring is valuable—but the real hope comes from being seen. When participants feel their advancement is a priority, it affirms, 'You can do it. I believe in you.' Never underestimate the power of someone believing in you."

Additional RelationshipAdviceForum Directors who serve as mentors and trainers include:

Sanjida 'Starlet' Afrin

Marla 'Georgia Peach' Jo Godofrefo

Mahnaz 'Miss Integrity' Tabassum

Each provides specialized, one-on-one guidance based on their field of expertise.

Industry Recognition and Global Impact

According to Lacy Hardman of GlobalRadianceReview, the organization was selected as a Top 20 Best Company to Watch in 2026 due to its distinctive, impact-driven model: "We selected RelationshipAdviceForum because it uniquely combines public guidance, backend career development, and practical leadership training. This integrated model makes it stand out in today's digital support ecosystem."

With over 400,000 members, RelationshipAdviceForum is the first philanthropic initiative of its kind, addressing three separate global sociological needs simultaneously, all fully funded by April Masini:

AskApril – public-facing answers, advice, and solutions for life and relationship challenges. Why Erinfolami – backend empowerment system training individuals considered "unemployable" into skilled, job-ready talent. RAF Operations – real-world leadership training for highly motivated individuals lacking opportunities.

Founder Erinfolami Yusuf shared: "This is a day I've dreamed of. My purpose is to help those who have been overlooked."

About April Masini

April Masini is globally recognized for her leadership, vision, and philanthropy. Her awards and recognitions include:

The 2026 Impactful Visionary Inspiring Excellence Raising the Bar on Leadership

Most Influential Woman Leader Advancing Leadership Excellence 2026

Top 20 Best Company to Watch 2026 (for RelationshipAdviceForum)

Masini Day — June 4 (Proclamation)

Masini Volunteer of the Year Award

Who's Who in the World 2024

Who's Who 2024 Entertainment Industry Leader

