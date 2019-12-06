RelationshipGoals Are Trending on Social Media, in Real Life...and in the Bedroom

Goal Setters Have Better Sex Sex is undoubtedly an important part of a romantic relationship for many people — but how is the sex? According to the survey, which captured results from 233 U.S. adults currently in a committed relationship, approximately one-third of them are having "incredible" sex, another third are having "good, but not great" sex, and the final third report their sex as "mediocre," "lacking something" or "boring or non-existent." So what's so special about those reporting "incredible" sex? They're goal-setters.

By the numbers:

Survey respondents in relationships who claim to have "incredible" sex are much more likely to be proactive goal-setters. And the quality of sex appears to rapidly decline for those who don't set goals.

Ninety-three percent of those who claimed "incredible" sex set regular goals for themselves. This goal-setting rate is much higher compared to those with "good but not great" sex lives (75 percent), "mediocre" sex lives (64 percent) and "boring or non-existent" sex lives (52 percent).

People with "incredible" sex lives are much more likely to set proactive goals with their partner, too.

Eighty-four percent of "incredible" indicators set goals with their partner vs. 73 percent of "good not great" indicators, 64 percent of "mediocre" indicators, 52 percent of "lacking something" indicators, and just 42 percent of "boring or non-existent sex" indicators.

As no surprise, "incredible" respondents are having lots of sex, too. Thirty-six percent are having sex three or more times per week, 43 percent are having sex one to two times per week, and 13 percent are having sex once or twice per month. More surprisingly, four percent of respondents claiming "incredible" sex are only having sex a couple of times per year.

People with "incredible" sex lives were more likely than any other group to have seen a relationship counselor or sex therapist.

"It's not shocking to me that those who set goals together are reporting better sex lives," said CalExotics' Resident Sexologist Dr. Jill McDevitt, who holds three degrees in human sexuality. "Goal setting is a very intimate and open form of communication between two people, and when you share that type of deep emotional, mental and sometimes spiritual discussion, it can most definitely translate into more of a connection in the bedroom. And when that happens, it truly is an incredible thing."

Types of #RelationshipGoals Being Set

So what types of goals are couples setting together? Just about everything. Of those in a committed relationship:

79 percent are setting financial goals (saving, retirement, etc.)

62 percent are setting physical goals (weight loss, fitness, etc.)

49 percent are setting relational goals (communication, being a better partner, etc.)

49 percent are setting family planning goals (having kids, college, etc.)

44 percent are setting sexual goals (frequency, trying new things, etc.)

For anyone believing that the excitement of single life leads to an increase of incredible sex, think again. Only four percent of the 97 single people surveyed describe their quality of sex as "incredible" and only 10 percent describe it as "good, but not great."

