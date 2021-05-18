Relationshop Launches New App for Supermarket Retailers

HOUSTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mobile and virtual ordering platforms on the rise in the grocery industry, and the pandemic accelerating a trend toward supermarkets as a takeout food option, Relationshop® has designed a convenient new way for grocers to offer their customers online ordering on-the-go, as part of their "Connected Commerce" suite of services. These white-label, modular apps for Carryout, Catering & Party Trays, and Custom Cakes allow customers to easily select, schedule, order and pay all from the convenience of their mobile device. Need a party tray, beverages and a custom cake for your weekend party plans, or a sandwich or pizza for lunch—Relationshop's mobile ordering apps make it quick, easy and convenient.

"Now, more than ever, it is critical that retailers capitalize on every possible opportunity to engage with their customers. Shoppers have more choices and are more discerning than ever before, so these interactions must make shopping easier, more convenient and more valuable if you want to build loyalty among the new generation of shoppers," said Randy Crimmins, President/Chief Customer Officer at Relationshop. "We've designed our platform and user experience with this foremost in mind. A mobile app that personalizes engagement and seamlessly connects the shopper to a variety of ways to easily shop the retailer's offering is the kind of frictionless experience that today's consumer expects from their brands of choice."

"Also, very importantly, we recognize that these are your customers and your relationships. Why give away your customers to a third-party marketplace service? With our mobile ordering apps, the retailer is in control. Your apps, your data, your branding, your customers."

Relationshop's "connected commerce" platform provides a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, while also offering a flexible, modular approach to meet each retailer's needs. This mobile-first offering includes native iOS and Android Apps, as well as a mobile optimized web app. All commerce applications are fully configurable by store, so that retailers can vary the services provided based on what each location can support. In the app, customers only see those services available at the store they shop.

Relationshop is a leading provider of highly personalized, customer engagement and commerce solutions for retail. DXP, Relationshop's® Digital Experience Platform, serves not only as the retailer's branded, customer-facing mobile app and website, but also as its digital engagement and commerce hub. It is built to provide retailers with the ability to engage their customers with targeted offers and promotions, relevant content, personalized recommendations and a contextualized mobile and web experience based on how each customer shops—online or in store. DXP, now in its fifth generation, first launched in 2011. For more information visit www.relationshop.com.

