Relativity Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of the Business Combination Agreement with SVES

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity Acquisition Corp. ("Relativity") announced today that the Company had elected to terminate the Business Combination Agreement by and among Relativity and SVES LLC, SVES GO, LLC, SVES CP LLC and SVES Apparel LLC (collectively, "SVES"), dated as of February 13, 2023, as amended on February 14, 2024 (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately, pursuant to Section 8.1(a) thereof, mutual consent (the "Termination"). As a result, the Business Combination Agreement is of no further force and effect, with the exception of certain specified provisions in the Business Combination Agreement, which shall survive the Termination and remain in full force and effect in accordance with their respective terms. The Company and its Sponsor intend to seek alternative ways to consummate an initial business combination.

About Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by Relativity Acquisition Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About SVES

SVES LLC, SVES GO, LLC, SVES CP LLC and SVES Apparel LLC (collectively, "SVES") is a leading wholesale distributor of discount and off-price fashion. SVES delivers differentiated garment and accessory assortments to major off-price retailers in North America and Europe. The SVES management team is led by off-price industry veterans, including Co-Founders Timothy J. Fullum and Salomon Murciano.

