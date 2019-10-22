Relativity Adds Two Tech Veterans to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global legal technology company Relativity today announced that Shannon Brayton, Chief Marketing Officer at LinkedIn, and Kevin Scott, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft, have officially joined the company's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Shannon and Kevin to the Relativity team as directors on our board," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "I have been fortunate to get to know both of these great leaders very well over the last ten years and am extremely excited to bring them into the Relativity ecosystem."

Brayton, who has held the role of CMO at LinkedIn since 2015, brings more than 25 years of expertise in enterprise and SaaS marketing to Relativity. In joining Relativity, she will work with leadership to help mature the company's brand and positioning in the legaltech market – and more broadly. As demonstrated through her previous roles at Yahoo!, eBay and LinkedIn, Brayton understands how to build and operate global teams and how to craft impactful corporate narratives for a global audience.

"Relativity is experiencing exciting global growth, and I look forward to immersing myself to further evolve the brand," said Brayton. "Working with Mike and Kevin is always a pleasure and I am looking forward to working with the extended leadership team."

As CTO at Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), Scott thinks deeply about the future of technology and the potential ways it will empower others. He is excited to use his expertise to help accelerate Relativity's continued development of its technical solutions, including its SaaS platform, RelativityOne. Scott has over 20 years of experience building dynamic engineering teams solving problems in areas like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies. Scott is also the co-inventor on several patents in the area of search and information extraction.

"I am super excited to work with Relativity's talented group of technologists. The work they do within the e-discovery space is impressive, and I look forward to helping them advance their technical solutions even further. It's also great to see the tech sector's growing footprint in Chicago where there is a wealth of talent and opportunity," said Scott.

"Shannon's expertise in the marketing space is unparalleled, and she brings to the table a unique perspective from the heart of Silicon Valley. Pairing that with Kevin's deep technical acumen and growth company experience will help us to achieve our mission of organizing data, discovering the truth, and acting on it," added Gamson.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 75 of the Fortune 100, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

