Relativity and ACEDS announce new reciprocal recertification credit partnership

Obtaining RCEs and CEDS credits, along with further certifications from both Relativity and ACEDS-approved tests, are vital for the continued career success and advancement of any e-Discovery professional. The new program offers current CEDS professionals and Relativity Certified Professionals with several new ways to earn credits that go towards required certifications or continued education requirements.

For the CEDS community looking to earn their CEDS Certified e-Discovery Specialist renewal or new certifications, candidates will receive 1 CEDS credit per hour of Relativity education. This includes Relativity webinars a candidate has previously attended – up to two years previously – along with currently available Relativity webinars, training, and events – such as Relativity Fest.

Mary Mack, executive director of ACEDS, said: "Continuous learning organizations sharing appropriate courses like Relativity and ACEDS allows dual-certified individuals a greater breadth of offerings, and the opportunity for one course completion to count for both certifications. ACEDS loves the Relativity community and welcomes them to our learning platform."

For the Relativity community, certified professionals can attend a selection of ACEDS webinars containing relevant e-Discovery content such as the popular AI & Machine Learning webinar to gain continuing education credits. Eligible webinars will be easily recognizable on the ACEDS web page thanks to the Relativity logo found on the registration page.

"We're thrilled to announce this new partnership with ACEDS and to interact more with their community," said Danielle Urban, Manager of Certification at Relativity. "We look forward to seeing how e-Discovery professionals utilize the added flexibility and opportunity that this partnership provides."

The process to earn these credits differs across both organizations. For CEDS credit, attendees must submit their eCertificates of relevant attendance to ACEDS. For RCE credits, attendees need to fill out this form on the Relativity website.

Click here for additional resources or information on certifications and training.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-Discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists, part of leading legal education provider BARBRI, is a membership association committed to promoting and verifying eDiscovery skills and competence through training, education, and certification to organizations and individuals. The association's goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with eDiscovery and realize the advantages of performing it effectively. ACEDS awards the certified eDiscovery Specialist (CEDS) credential, which is held by practitioners at AmLaw 200 firms, government agencies, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Justice Department, and some of the largest corporations in the world. ACEDS commitment to ongoing education is found through their global footprint of chapters where members can connect with their local community for seminars, networking events and more.

ACEDS Contact: Cindy Parks

cindy@parkscommunications.com

913-526-6912

SOURCE ACEDS

