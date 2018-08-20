Relativity and Its Partners Celebrate RelativityOne Milestones at ILTACON 2018

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, makers of the industry-leading e-discovery platform, will highlight the momentum of its SaaS product, RelativityOne—alongside the achievements of their RelativityOne partners—at ILTACON 2018 in National Harbor, MD from August 19 to 23.

The e-discovery company will also share new functionality, such as updates to its active learning feature set and its customer portal, while connecting with customers at its booth on-site and in sessions with Relativity leadership. Relativity will be joined at ILTACON by several of its RelativityOne Certified Partners, including BDO, FTI, D4, MCS, Epiq, and Fronteo.

"It's great to be at ILTACON once again as we look to celebrate the continued growth and evolution of the e-discovery community," said Relativity founder and CEO, Andrew Sieja. "We're especially excited to be joined by our passionate Relativity community who continue to see great value in the extensibility and all-in-one connectivity that Relativity offers, and we look forward to highlighting new ways that our platform can contribute to the transformation of all of our customers' businesses."

Since becoming available in 2017, RelativityOne continues its rapid growth in the market with more than 275TB of data licensed across data centers in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. Availability in Brazil, Germany, and Australia is also coming soon

Additionally, Relativity Analytics use has grown 1900% in the last five years as users continue to save time and money with a complete analytics toolkit including active learning—where the engine keeps a pulse of coding decisions in real time to refine its understanding of what is relevant to get smarter as the review progresses.

Now available in RelativityOne early access, a new coverage queue for active learning serves up documents that the engine is unsure about to speed up its understanding of relevancy. By reviewing these documents first, users can help the model ramp up faster and review as few documents as possible. RelativityOne customer Foley & Lardner recently used active learning on a large case of over 200,000 documents and ended up sending half of their initial team home due to the efficiencies found using the tool.

"Using active learning in RelativityOne helped our review team find the truth in our data faster and more efficiently than before," said Mike Cichy, Litigation Support Regional Manager at Foley & Lardner. "We look forward to using the new functionality in upcoming cases as we continue to get acclimated with the new tool."

The new feature for active learning will also be available in the on-premises version of Relativity in early 2019.

Attendees hoping to learn more can visit booth 504 for the latest product updates and demos, or hear from the team in three different sessions:

The Future of eDiscovery: A Discussion Amongst Industry Leaders – featuring Relativity CEO Andrew Sieja

– featuring Relativity CEO Details: Monday, August 20 th at 11:00 AM EST in Maryland D

at in Maryland D Pitch Perfect: Masterful Pitches to Get Buy-In For Your Next Project – featuring Relativity COO Nick Robertson

– featuring Relativity COO Details: Monday, August 20 th at 1:00 PM EST in National Harbor 2&3

at in National Harbor 2&3 Expectations of Outside Counsel: A General Counsel Perspective – featuring Relativity's Discovery Counsel & Legal Education Director, David Horrigan

– featuring Relativity's Discovery Counsel & Legal Education Director, Details: Thursday, August 23 rd at 9:00 AM EST in Maryland D

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 175,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for seven consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

