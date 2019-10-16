Relativity and X1 Announce Strategic Partnership and Product Integration

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- X1™, the global leader in enterprise-class, distributed GRC and e-discovery software, today announced that its X1 Enterprise™ Distributed Discovery™ e-discovery solution for collection and pre-case assessment is being integrated with RelativityOne, Relativity's cloud-based e-discovery platform, via Collect, Relativity's cloud-optimized data collection interface.

RelativityOne is a scalable and secure SaaS platform that incorporates advanced analytics, machine learning and visualizations to sift through large volumes of ESI. RelativityOne's added scalability and flexibility allows its law firm, corporate and consulting partners to meet their ever-changing data needs, and offers a more consistent and performant user experience to customers across the globe.

"Collecting ESI instantly, seamlessly and directly from laptops and desktops into an industry-leading review and analytics platform like RelativityOne is a major e-discovery challenge that X1 uniquely solves," said Craig Carpenter, CEO of X1. "We are thrilled to bring such a powerful, integrated solution to Relativity and X1 customers."

X1 Distributed Discovery™ allows enterprises to search across and collect from up to thousands of custodians in hours, with direct upload into RelativityOne. The X1 and RelativityOne product integration will enable Relativity users to drive collections of on-premise data directly into RelativityOne via Collect, thereby providing a streamlined end-to-end enterprise e-discovery process.

"The ability to collect directly from custodian laptops and desktops into a RelativityOne workspace without impacting custodians is a game-changer," said Marc Zamsky, President & COO of Compliance DS. "The ability to reduce collection times from weeks to hours so that attorneys can quickly begin reviewing and analyzing ESI in RelativityOne will drastically expedite eDiscovery workflows, saving time and money. Compliance DS clients are going to love this."

This improves the enterprise e-discovery collection and ECA process by enabling a targeted and efficient search and collection process, with immediate pre-collection visibility into custodial data. X1 Distributed Discovery enhances the e-discovery workflow with integrated culling and deduplication, thereby eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome electronically stored information (ESI) processing tools.

"Our exciting new partnership with X1 highlights our continued commitment to providing a streamlined user experience from collection to production," stated Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "RelativityOne users will be able to combine X1's innovative endpoint technology with the performance of our SaaS platform, eliminating the cumbersome process of manual data hand-offs and allowing them to get to the pertinent data in their case – faster."

Visit X1 at Relativity Fest in Chicago on Oct. 20-23 in the Community Pavilion. X1 will be hosting a webinar on November 13, 2019 with Relativity to provide more information and a live demonstration of the Relativity Collect and X1 Distributed Discovery integration.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product.

About X1

X1 makes enterprise information actionable, in-place wherever it resides, for eDiscovery, GRC, privacy or productivity purposes. With more than 600,000 users in 20,000 different organizations globally, X1 solutions address our clients' and users' mission-critical needs every day. Please contact X1 at info@x1.com or visit www.x1.com for more information.

