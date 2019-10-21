Relativity Announces Aero UI, Native Cloud Collect from Office 365 and Slack, Amongst Other Company Milestones at 10th Annual Relativity Fest

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, the global legal technology company headquartered in Chicago, today unveiled its new Aero user interface—on its way in 2020—to help the e-discovery community more easily organize data, discovery the truth, and act on it. The company also shared other notable RelativityOne highlights, newly available features, and business announcements.

Relativity Founder and Executive Chairman Andrew Sieja, CEO Mike Gamson, and Chief Product Officer Chris Brown announced the news in front of over 2,000 attendees from the global e-discovery community during the 2019 Relativity Fest opening keynote. Now in its 10th year, this year's Relativity Fest proves to be the biggest yet.

"At Relativity, we have the powerful ability to elevate those around us through the use of our software," said Gamson. "I'm excited to be a part of growing this company alongside our customers and colleagues as we look to build Relativity into an enduring global tech brand that empowers our user community to solve the meaningful data problems of today and in the future."

During the keynote, Gamson and team highlighted several ways that RelativityOne continues to empower the businesses of its customers. Exelon, a new RelativityOne customer, shared insights into how their recent adoption of the SaaS platform provides greater efficiency and cost savings when managing their data – from Office365 through the entire e-discovery process.

One of the most notable announcements on stage came from Brown, who provided a preview of Relativity's next-generation user interface coming later in 2020: Aero. Aero gives users the same access to the power of the Relativity platform with a more intuitive and streamlined interface that minimizes the steps required to accomplish tasks.

The keynote also included several other product announcements, including:

Collect : With enterprise workloads and content creation moving to the cloud, users need a secure and defensible way to quickly get the most critical data into their reviewers' hands. With Collect, users will be able to connect directly from the most popular enterprise technologies like Microsoft O365 and Slack without ever having to leave RelativityOne.

: With enterprise workloads and content creation moving to the cloud, users need a secure and defensible way to quickly get the most critical data into their reviewers' hands. With Collect, users will be able to connect directly from the most popular enterprise technologies like Microsoft O365 and Slack without ever having to leave RelativityOne. Automated Workflows : Available in 2020, automated workflows allow users to automate their e-discovery tasks. Common e-discovery tasks like imaging, indexing, OCR, tagging, and more can be automatically run when new documents are imported or when coding decisions change.

: Available in 2020, automated workflows allow users to automate their e-discovery tasks. Common e-discovery tasks like imaging, indexing, OCR, tagging, and more can be automatically run when new documents are imported or when coding decisions change. A New Way to Handle Mobile Data : Users now have a faster way to integrate and analyze data from mobile devices thanks to Cellebrite's Legalview integration, which seamlessly brings mobile data from iOS and Android devices directly into Relativity and RelativityOne.

: Users now have a faster way to integrate and analyze data from mobile devices thanks to Cellebrite's Legalview integration, which seamlessly brings mobile data from iOS and Android devices directly into Relativity and RelativityOne. Leveling Up Security with RelativityOne Government: Relativity has established a sponsoring relationship with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to pursue the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate authorization process for RelativityOne. FedRAMP is the rigorous review process instituted by the U.S. government to ensure that all cloud products and services used by federal agencies adhere to this uniform, stringent security requirement. Relativity plans to achieve FedRAMP Agency Authorization in collaboration with the EPA in 2020.

This year's Relativity Fest features more than 300 speakers, 100 new sessions, 17 CLE-accredited sessions, 15 workshops, and a variety of networking and career-advancement opportunities designed to further educate and empower Relativity's passionate user community. For more about Relativity Fest and to re-live the keynote presentation, visit here.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

SOURCE Relativity

Related Links

https://www.relativity.com

