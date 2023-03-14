Relativity Announces Its Second Annual AI Visionaries List

The list honors leaders who have taken seminal steps in advancing AI adoption within their industries

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced its annual list of AI Visionaries. The list recognizes and celebrates early adopters of AI, particularly in areas where managing risk is a top priority and the approach to technology adoption has traditionally been more conservative.

"We are excited to once again spotlight an incredible group of evangelists who are redefining the power of AI, and exemplify the intersection of AI and human intelligence," said Phil Saunders, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "This year's AI Visionaries embody the trailblazing spirit, tenacity and creativity required to advance a technology that is becoming increasingly commonplace. Today, we honor these innovators and applaud their efforts to uncover novel applications of AI and drive change within their own organizations."

Comprised of leaders from Fortune 500 companies and top Am Law firms, the 2023 AI Visionaries list honors those who have explored, promoted or experimented with the use of AI in novel ways. Foreseeing the impact AI would make on the world of litigation and privacy, these individuals have applied AI to existing processes to bring about transformative change. These winners represent the bold and innovative thinking that can profoundly influence the future of AI.

Sadie Khodorkovsky, Executive Director, Global Head of eDiscovery at JPMorgan Chase, is recognized for her commitment to empowering her team in continually evaluating emerging technologies with the potential to drive organizational efficiency.

"The paths into the world of AI can vary quite greatly, but becoming an advocate really starts with one quality: curiosity," said Khodorkovsky. "Getting involved with and becoming a champion of AI can start as small as attending a webinar, reading an article or listening to a podcast. What is truly impressive, is taking that first step."

Matthew Golab, Legal Informatics and Research and Development at Gilbert + Tobin, is recognized for his advocacy around all things AI and e-discovery in Australia. Golab serves on the international council of InfoGov ANZ, a prominent Information Governance body, where he assists with meeting challenges that lie at the heart of the intersection of data, compliance and AI. He also serves on the EDRM Global Advisory Council, a non-governing global advisory council to help guide the organization's ongoing projects and planning.

"While it has become increasingly apparent that AI, itself, is a problem-solver, it is important that those of us working with this powerful technology embody that same problem-solving mindset," said Golab. "AI has been around for years, but its surge in momentum can be attributed to the creative thinking that has carried us into new territory."

A recognition dinner will be held to celebrate the AI Visionaries on March 20, the first day of Legalweek. The recognition dinner will include an evening of networking with fellow AI Visionaries and industry leaders. Kevin Fischer, an AI technologist, quantum physicist and CEO and Founder of Methexis, a company dedicated to building the first AI souls, will headline the event as the keynote speaker. Fischer will take the audience on A Journey into Generative AI, a presentation exploring how the virality of ChatGPT has catapulted large language models and generative AI to public attention.

Relativity is committed to promoting AI awareness and adoption within the industries it serves and is deeply invested in AI research and development. Throughout the past year, Relativity has delivered key AI functionality in its SaaS product RelativityOne. This includes adding sentiment analysis capabilities, reusable models, document list improvements and a more efficient integrative learning classifier powering RelativityOne's new Review Center. These enhancements help structure complex data and reduce manual tasks, so teams can spend time on more strategic, value-adding pursuits. Additional AI innovation and technological developments can be expected throughout 2023 and beyond.

