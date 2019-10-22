Relativity Announces New Developer Partner Trial Program for RelativityOne

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, the global legal technology company headquartered in Chicago, today announced a new developer partner trial application program designed to further highlight the extensibility of the RelativityOne SaaS platform. Available to new and current RelativityOne customers, the new trial program allows users to deploy and use select RelativityOne-integrated apps in a free-trial format. Relativity developer partner Intelligent Voice worked closely with Relativity on the development of the program and will be the initial launch partner in its release. Intelligent Voice will be the first partner to have their app offered for a free trial – with more apps to follow.

The new developer partner trial application program is designed to provide RelativityOne users with the full breadth of network effects that the SaaS platform can offer. With the new program, RelativityOne customers will have access to free trial usage of the newest applications available in the software before having to commit to a full license purchase. The new program will drastically reduce the time it takes to get new applications in front of RelativityOne customers, streamlining the onboarding process for newer RelativityOne customers looking to get access to the latest functionality and innovations on the platform out-of-the-box.

"The introduction of this trial program is another example of how our RelativityOne customers can innovate faster by leveraging the unique advantages of our platform and developer ecosystem," said Drew Deitch, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Relativity. "Intelligent Voice has been a valuable developer partner of ours over the years and we're excited to go to market with them on this new trial program."

"Frictionless engagement with RelativityOne users means that developers have greater opportunity to get their applications in front of their target audience, allowing a reduced cost of acquisition, a quicker time to sale, and a much better experience for the customer," said Nigel Cannings, CTO of Intelligent Voice. "We can now offer audio transcription, redaction and review seamlessly to customers in a highly secure fashion through RelativityOne."

More than 30 current applications are available in RelativityOne via the Relativity App Hub. The Relativity App Hub includes applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners that gives users the ability to pick and choose the solutions that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the e-discovery process—and solve data challenges outside e-discovery.

The new trial program will be available to new and current RelativityOne customers starting in November 2019. Developer partners interested in submitting their application for the trial program should reach out to DevEx@relativity.com for more details.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our e-discovery platform is used by thousands of organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 180,000 users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and 198 of the Am Law 200. RelativityOne offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for eight consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Intelligent Voice

Intelligent Voice Limited is a global leader in the development of proactive compliance and eDiscovery technology solutions for voice, video and other media. Its clients include government agencies, banks, securities firms, Call-Centers, litigation support providers, international consultancy, advisory businesses and insurers, all involved in the management of risk and meeting of multi-jurisdictional regulation.

Fundamental to its success, its patent-pending and patented technologies Intelligent Voice® and JumpTo™ are developed by a team of dedicated researchers and system engineers based in the UK. Ownership of the core technology resides with Intelligent Voice. Intelligent Voice continues to lead the market and will maintain its strengths in the areas of thought leadership, innovation, R&D and providing solutions to its clients.

